All Hornets 1st Round 2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0

Projecting all 30 selections in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

1. Orlando Magic

The pick: F Jabari Smith (Auburn)

Previous projection: No change.

Analysis: There's some debate between Smith and Holmgren, but it feels like Orlando is leaning more toward Smith. He put together a really good workout at the combine and looks to be the choice for the Magic. Orlando loves toughness, shooting, and length - all traits that Smith possesses.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

The pick: F Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)

Previous projection: No change.

Analysis: There's been some momentum for Banchero lately, but the Thunder are masters of the smokescreen. This pick just screams Chet Holmgren.

3. Houston Rockets

The pick: F Paolo Banchero (Duke)

Previous projection: No change.

Analysis: Not an analytics-friendly player for a franchise that leans on them but a gifted scorer and distributor, defense with Green could be a concern.

4. Sacramento Kings

The pick: G Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

Previous projection: F Keegan Murray (Iowa)

Analysis: This is where the draft really starts. Ivey makes no sense but neither does Daniels, Murray, or Sharp. It's likely that the Kings move back in a trade. The Pacers could be a team to watch.

5. Detroit Pistons

The pick: G Dyson Daniels (G-League Ignite)

Previous projection: G Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

Analysis: Cunningham/Daniels would create a tall, long and skilled backcourt in Detroit. Daniels is reportedly being considered by top 5 teams, I think he sneaks in here.

6. Indiana Pacers

The pick: F Keegan Murray (Iowa)

Previous projection: G Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

Analysis: Dream scenario for Indy, but real threat to go at #4 and #5. With that said, they could look to trade up on draft night.

7. Portland Trail Blazers

The pick: G Benedict Mathurin (Arizona)

Previous projection: C Jalen Duren (Memphis)

Analysis: The Blazers need wing depth and shooting after the McCollum trade. Mathurin can play next to Hart or Simmons. Projects to play off Lillard well.

8. New Orleans Pelicans

The pick: G Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

Previous projection: G Benedict Mathurin (Arizona)

Analysis: Two-way wing. Three-point shooting is a concern around Zion but Davis projects to be better than his shooting percentage suggests as a pro. Plus, he's the best defensive wing in the lottery.

9. San Antonio Spurs

The pick: G Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky)

Previous projection: No change.

Analysis: Sharpe has been sliding as questions remain unanswered about his time at Kentucky and lack of competitive action over the past two years. That said, he's still a high upside pick.

10. Washington Wizards

The pick: F Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)

Previous projection: G Dyson Daniels (G-League Ignite)

Analysis: Sochan going in the top 10 looks likely. Washington already has a glut of forwards in Avdija/Hachimura but needs defensive talent. Sochan would be a great DHO partner for Bradley Beal.

11. New York Knicks

The pick: F AJ Griffin (Duke)

Previous projection: F Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)

Analysis: The Knicks have struggled for shooting and Griffin could replace the Bullock role from 20-21 who had success. His defense needs work but has length and strength that Thibs could tap into.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

The pick: C Mark Williams (Duke)

Previous projection: F AJ Griffin (Duke)

Analysis: Don't assume OKC will take a guard if they land Chet at #2. The Thunder needs some depth at center and also a chance Holmgren plays some #4. Taking Williams allows that to happen.

13. Charlotte Hornets

The pick: C Jalen Duren (Memphis)

Previous projection: C Mark Williams (Duke)

Analysis: Months ago the talk among fans was to package the pick to trade up for Duren who was projected top 8. Now two weeks away from the draft, it seems realistic that he slides outside of the top 10. If they had to pick between Williams/Duren it would be a fascinating conundrum in potential vs NBA ready.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

The pick: G Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

Previous projection: G Ochai Agbaji (Kansas)

Analysis: Cleveland needs perimeter shooting and playmaking. Branham is an extremely efficient wing with good size.

15. Charlotte Hornets

The pick: G Ochai Agbaji (Kansas)

Previous projection: F Tari Eason (LSU)

Analysis: Worked out for Charlotte recently and made interesting comments about liking the players and culture, suggesting there could have been some engagement beyond just the workout. It's not uncommon for prospects in serious consideration to go out for dinner with players/front office the evening before the workout, it's speculation but could have happened. Most NBA-ready player remaining in the draft. Shooter, cutter, and defender that fits well next to Melo and a fast-paced system.

16. Atlanta Hawks

The pick: G Jalen Williams (South Carolina)

Previous projection: F E.J. Liddell (Ohio State)

Analysis: The Hawks have a track record for developing good wings. Williams has elite measurables and a high feel for the game as he played PG most of his college career. Projects to help Trae as a floor spacer and ball handler.

17. Houston Rockets

The pick: G Dalen Terry (Arizona)

Previous projection: F Ousmane Dieng (France)

Analysis: The hype train has left the station for Terry as he's gone from the 30s to top 20 picks in the last month. Great length and a good feel for the game, perfect role player next to Green/Banchero.

18. Chicago Bulls

The pick: F Tari Eason (LSU)

Previous projection: G Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

Analysis: Bulls need defensive help and Eason shows flashes of being highly versatile. Underrated shooting from three and the FT line. Bulls' staff will need to get him playing under control.

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

The pick: F E.J. Liddell (Ohio State)

Previous projection: G Jaden Hardy (G-League Ignite)

Analysis: Perfect fit for Minnesota's frontcourt as a small-ball 5 or next to KAT/Vanderbilt. Super high character and has improved every year. Steady and smart player.

20. San Antonio Spurs

The pick: F Ousmane Dieng (France)

Previous projection: G Kendall Brown (Baylor)

Analysis: The Spurs haven't had as much success in recent times with international players but at #20 this is a high upside swing, and could potentially be stashed one more year.

21. Denver Nuggets

The pick: G Marjon Beauchamp (G-League Ignite)

Previous projection: G Jalen Williams (South Carolina)

Analysis: Denver's owner recently said "It's championship or Bust", which suggests win-now players will be prioritized. Beauchamp is 22-years-old and is already bought into being a role player.

22. Memphis Grizzlies

The pick: G Jaden Hardy (G-League Ignite)

Previous projection: F Nikola Jovic (Serbia)

Analysis: The Memphis player development staff has had great success recently. Hardy has a lot of talent but wild decision-making and poor defense. Also a very good floor spacer next to Ja/Jaren Jackson Jr.

23. Philadelphia 76ers

The pick: F Wedell Moore Jr. (Duke)

Previous projection: G TyTy Washington (Kentucky)

Analysis: With Danny Green out for next season with a knee injury, Philly needs defense. Moore fits the role player need and has an NBA-ready body, great situation for him in Philly.

24. Milwaukee Bucks

The pick: G TyTy Washington (Kentucky)

Previous projection: G Blake Wesley (Notre Dame)

Analysis: George Hill can't continue to be the only backup in Milwaukee. TyTy is a solid, reliable backup PG who needs to play off advantage due to limited athleticism. Luckily for him, he would have that due to Giannis with the Bucks.

25. San Antonio Spurs

The pick: C Christian Koloko (Arizona)

Previous projection: G Pat Baldwin Jr. (UW-Milwaukee)

Analysis: Spurs could go big early in the draft. On this occasion, they took Sharpe/Dieng to fill their frontcourt depth by going for late-blooming big Koloko who at one time was ranked closely to Mark Williams.

26. Dallas Mavericks

The pick: G Max Christie (Michigan State)

Previous projection: C Walker Kessler (Auburn)

Analysis: A big pre-draft riser in recent weeks as NBA teams have seen greater value in his defensive upside and he's shot it better in workouts.

27. Miami Heat

The pick: G Trevor Keels (Duke)

Previous projection: G Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)

Analysis: Feels like a Heat guy. He needs to get in better shape but has a physical, thick-bodied, great vet to learn from in Lowry. Stayed in the draft which suggests he feels good about being a 1st rounder.

28. Golden State Warriors

The pick: F Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest)

Previous projection: No change.

Analysis: My favorite fit in the draft, so I'm not changing this one as it makes too much sense. LaRavia could come in and play the Bjelicia role who looks close to done as a player. He's built for the Warriors system.

29. Memphis Grizzlies

The pick: F Nikola Jovic (Serbia)

Previous projection: G Marjon Beauchamp (G-League Ignite)

Analysis: Jovic has slid during the process due to some questionable interviews with teams. He still projects as a 1st rounder and reportedly wants to come to the NBA next year. Memphis needs shooting, he projects to fit well next to JJJ.

30. Oklahoma City Thunder

The pick: G Bryce McGowans (Nebraska)

Previous projection: F Caleb Houstan (Michigan)

Analysis: The Caleb Houstan draft promise has cooled for OKC. With that in mind, they could look to take a scoring wing to help one of the worst offenses in the league.

