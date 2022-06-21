All Hornets 2022 NBA Mock Draft 3.0 (2nd Round Included)

1. Orlando Magic

The pick: F Jabari Smith (Auburn)

Previous projection: No change.

Analysis: NBA reporting would almost make you think Chet is now the favorite for number 1 but I feel like this is a bit of a smokescreen to encourage OKC to trade up for Chet. Magic front office lead Jeff Weltman said that they are "At the start of their process" in terms of deciding who they will pick which I'm hoping is a poor choice of words or else what the heck have the Magic been doing since the lottery!?

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

The pick: F Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)

Previous projection: No change.

Analysis: OKC will find a way to come out of this draft with Chet, that I'm relatively confident. He spoke glowingly about Giddey/Shai during his pre-draft media availability, they've been linked with him all year.

3. Houston Rockets

The pick: F Paolo Banchero (Duke)

Previous projection: No change.

Analysis: I've moved Banchero up to 2nd on my big board ahead of Chet. I don't think this is the best fit, a Green/Banchero/Sengun defense will have its issues but he could be the most traditional number one offensive threat in the draft. Houston has already created playing time for him with the Wood trade, in my opinion, you can book this in.

4. Sacramento Kings

The pick: F Keegan Murray (Iowa)

Previous projection: G Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

Analysis: I was of the belief the Kings would take Ivey even if they didn't trade the pick which is reportedly becoming less likely. However, after Ivey confirmed the Kings camp has had no contact at all with him it's made me cool on his fit there. Murray is a rather safe, if not a little boring pick, I don't love his fit next to Sabonis either.

5. Detroit Pistons

The pick: G Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

Previous projection: G Dyson Daniels (G-League Ignite)

Analysis: Dream scenario for Detroit. I really like the Cade/Ivey fit as their skillsets complement each other well. Detroit sliding on draft night was a disappointment but Ivey at #5 would be a huge win.

6. Indiana Pacers

The pick: G Benedict Mathurin (Arizona)

Previous projection: F Keegan Murray (Iowa)

Analysis: With draft target Keegan Murray off the board Indy goes to Plan B. Mathurin is the best mix of the remaining prospects who has both a high floor and a high ceiling to be a two-way player. He could fit well next to Duarte and Haliburton with his slashing and shooting.

7. Portland Trail Blazers

The pick: G Dyson Daniels (G-League Ignite)

Previous projection: G Benedict Mathurin (Arizona)

Analysis: If Portland keeps #7, I think Daniels is the best fit in terms of talent and need. The Blazers need defense around Lillard/Simmons which Daniels excels at, he also offers them some secondary playmaking if hard hedges and traps.

8. New Orleans Pelicans

The pick: F Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)

Previous projection: G Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

Analysis: David Griffin and Willie Green were seen out for dinner with Sochan during the past week fueling speculation of a link. The Pelicans have an elite defender in Herb Jones but need more size and defense, especially on the interior.

9. San Antonio Spurs

The pick: C Jalen Duren (Memphis)

Previous projection: G Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky)

Analysis: *Sigh* Hornets fans don't get their dream guy. There's something I find uneasy about the Duren/SA fit, he doesn't feel like a Spurs player. However, they need size and a future potential star and at this point, I think he fits that criteria. It's very possible Poeltl is traded around the draft, Charlotte has been a rumored landing spot for the past 12 months.

10. Washington Wizards

The pick: G Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)

Previous projection: F Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)

Analysis: The Wizards need some defensive toughness and rebounding to put next to Beal/Porzingis, Davis excels at both. On top of that, he is one of the best leaders, high character guys in the draft which an undisciplined Washington team needs.

11. New York Knicks

The pick: F AJ Griffin (Duke)

Previous projection: No change.

Analysis: Griffin spoke glowingly about the chance of playing for his hometown Knicks at a recent media availability. New York is desperate for shooting, there's also some hope that Thibs can turn Griffin into a better defender than he showed at Duke putting his thick frame and long wingspan to use.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

The pick: G Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky)

Previous projection: C Mark Williams (Duke)

Analysis: Rumours are flying that OKC wants to move up into the top 10 for a second selection with Sharpe reportedly a target. I'm wary of falling for the OKC smokescreen so imagine the target is someone else but if they stuck at #12 and he was there I could see them taking a swing at a high upside player with a good development environment.

13. Charlotte Hornets

The pick: C Mark Williams (Duke)

Previous projection: C Jalen Duren (Memphis)

Analysis: I'll be honest, I had Williams going to NY at #11 originally. However, after speaking to Mark today at his pre-draft press conference and hearing him answer multiple questions about the Hornets I switched it up. It's safe to say Mark didn't do anything to distance himself from the Hornets. Often times players go with, "Wherever I am drafted I'll fit well" and don't answer the question. Mark talked about his workout going well, what he could add to the team, Kupchak winding him up about Duke, and fans wanting him to be there. I've committed to thinking Mark is going to be in Charlotte. I'd even say if the team were to only keep one pick he would still be the lone target. This isn't sourced, just a gut feeling which around draft time can often be wrong.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

The pick: G Jalen Williams (South Carolina)

Previous projection: G Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

Analysis: Branham (Ohio State) is the hot name here, but that's often a little bit of lazy geography analysis. I think Williams impacts the game in a much more varied way. He's not the shooter Branham is put a better playmaker, defender, and interior scorer.

15. Charlotte Hornets

The pick: F Tari Eason (LSU)

Previous projection: G Ochai Agbaji (Kansas)

Analysis: I still think it's 80% likely they trade one of their picks but if they keep both and take a big at #13, then I think they go for someone with some defensive potential rather than one of the wings. Tari recently told me during a media availability that "My agents have been talking back and forth" with Charlotte and that they have "open lines of communication" with the team. Eason is an extremely functional athlete and has some enticing defensive upside, he's going to need the right coach to get the most out of him in Charlotte... Whoever that might be.

16. Atlanta Hawks

The pick: F Ousmane Dieng (France)

Previous projection: G Jalen Williams (South Carolina)

Analysis: Rumor has it Dieng has a late lottery promise. It doesn't figure to be Charlotte, that would shock me. But I can't figure out who it would be if not OKC at #12. The way the board fell I couldn't see them passing on Sharpe for Dieng, so on this occasion, he slides to just outside the lottery for the Hawks. I don't think there are many guys here who help ATL next year so why not take a swing on a high-upside player, he could even be stashed for another season overseas if needed although that's unlikely this early in the draft.

17. Houston Rockets

The pick: F Nikola Jovic (Serbia)

Previous projection: G Dalen Terry (Arizona)

Analysis: Jovic is going to go a lot higher than most expect on draft night, his stock is high with NBA teams, especially in an underwhelming middle/late 1st round. Rockets took two international players in Sengun/Garuba last year and have invested heavily into scouting on the continent, expect them to be a team who pursues Jovic.

18. Chicago Bulls

The pick: G Ochai Agbaji (Kansas)

Previous projection: F Tari Eason (LSU)

Analysis: Agbaji would be a solid, rotational fit next to the Bulls' offensive options. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Chicago, luckily Ochai knows how to play a role and will give them some much-needed size on the wing.

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

The pick: F E.J. Liddell (Ohio State)

Previous projection: No change.

Analysis: I don't think I've changed this pick in any of my previous three mock drafts. Perfect fit for Minnesota's frontcourt as a small-ball 5 or next to KAT/Vanderbilt. A super high character has improved every year, steady and smart player.

20. San Antonio Spurs

The pick: F Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest)

Previous projection: F Ousmane Dieng (France)

Analysis: Rumor has it LaRavia has a solid bet to go in the first round. The Spurs have several picks to target him and he fits their system nicely. He is generally the high big player they target.

21. Denver Nuggets

The pick: G Malaki Branham (Ohio State)

Previous projection: G Marjon Beauchamp (G-League Ignite)

Analysis: The Malaki slide is over, Denver adds some shooting and ball-handling around Jokic. There are more NBA-ready players out there, but Branham could be a good eventual heir to Will Barton, he just might take 2/3 years to get there.

22. Memphis Grizzlies

The pick: G Jaden Hardy (G-League Ignite)

Previous projection: No change.

Analysis: I've heard a couple of concerning stories regarding Hardy's team meetings during the pre-draft process. Still, there's a serious talent to tap into, an environment like Memphis with a strong culture could help bring the best out of him.

23. Philadelphia 76ers

The pick: C Walker Kessler (Auburn)

Previous projection: F Wedell Moore Jr. (Duke)

Analysis: The Sixers will likely trade this pick if Morey has his way, but if they keep it Philly needs a backup center behind Embiid after trading Drummond away. Kessler is an elite rim protector, Rivers has experience getting the most out of his unskilled bigs with Perkins in Boston and Jordan in LA.

24. Milwaukee Bucks

The pick: G TyTy Washington (Kentucky)

Previous projection: No change.

Analysis: George Hill's career is seemingly on life support and the Bucks desperately need guard play. I love this fit for Washington who doesn't have the first step to create an advantage himself, but playing off Giannis can leverage his high IQ and shooting.

25. San Antonio Spurs

The pick: G Blake Wesley (Notre Dame)

Previous projection: C Christian Koloko (Arizona)

Analysis: You might roll your eyes after Vassell/Primo selections in recent years. However, Lonnie Walker could leave in FA, and Primo has turned into more of an on-ball guard. Wesley has fantastic speed and athleticism in the open court, he's also a nifty passer.

26. Houston Rockets

The pick: G Dalen Terry (Arizona)

Analysis: Houston received this pick in the Wood trade. After making offensive selections with their first two picks Houston finds themselves a versatile, long defensive wing who is used to playing a role behind other primary scorers.

27. Miami Heat

The pick: G Marjon Beauchamp (G-League Ignite)

Previous projection: G Trevor Keels (Duke)

Analysis: Miami is all in, with the news that Tucker is opting out they need some more perimeter defense. Beauchamp is an older prospect but is as tough, hard-nosed, and does a lot of little things to help his team win.

28. Golden State Warriors

The pick: G Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)

Previous projection: F Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest)

Analysis: The Warriors don't have long to shift from their trophy parade to Thursday's draft. For someone under 6'2" Chandler is about as good as you can get defensively. He has a special steal rate and loves pressuring ball handlers. Offensively, he played well off-screens this year in Tennessee something which would translate to the Warriors system.

29. Memphis Grizzlies

The pick: G Christian Braun (Kansas)

Previous projection: F Nikola Jovic (Serbia)

Analysis: Braun has been a big winner of the pre-draft process and breaks into the 1st round for the first time this year on my mock. Ultra competitive, he's blown teams away in interviews. He knows his role on a team and will do all he can to help compliment Ja/JJJ by spreading the floor and rebounding.

30. Oklahoma City Thunder

The pick: G Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga)

Previous projection: G Bryce McGowans (Nebraska)

Analysis: I don't like this pick but there's been a lot of smoke about Nembhard being a target for Denver so I'm hoping the reporting is accurate for this one.

SECOND ROUND

31. Indiana Pacers

The pick: G Peyton Watson (UCLA)

Analysis: Indy has generally played it safe with their draft picks but at #31 it feels like they can take a swing on a high upside player after selecting Mathurin. Watson is a raw ball of endless energy who you can feel every second he's out there on the court, especially defensively. For someone who is 6'8 with a 7ft+ wingspan has surprisingly good ball-handling and passing.

32. Orlando Magic

The pick: C Christian Koloko (Arizona)

Analysis: The Bamba experience has not gone as planned in Orlando and he could be moving on this summer. Koloko is on the older side but projects as a solid backup center, he's also comfortable being posted up, an action the Magic likes to run for Wendell Carter. The Jabari Smith + Koloko frontcourt would be very long and athletic defensively, right up Orlando's street.

33. Toronto Raptors

The pick: F Wedell Moore Jr. (Duke)

Analysis: MORE WINGS THAT CAN SWITCH EVERYTHING. Toronto has a clear identity, Moore fits as a do it all player and could be a potential cover if there is any truth to the Anunoby rumors.

34. Oklahoma City Thunder

The pick: F Caleb Houstan (Michigan)

Analysis: Houstan has been linked to OKC at #30 since the combine, however, after trading that pick to Denver it now seems like he could end up in the same place at #34 instead

35. Orlando Magic

The pick: G Trevor Keels (Duke)

Analysis: Keels isn't super long or bouncy like most Magic players, but he's a physical specimen in other ways as one of the strongest guards to come into the NBA in the modern era. I like Keels being able to play off-ball next to Suggs/Franz/Cole and focus on spreading the floor and defending.

36. Portland Trail Blazers

The pick: G David Roddy (Colorado State)

Analysis: Floor spacer for Dame. Has some injury issues. Thick, strong player, and a high IQ passer.

37. Sacramento Kings

The pick: G Max Christie (Michigan State)

Analysis: Defense and shooting on the wing is needed around a guard-heavy roster. Projects to be a better shooter than most.

38. San Antonio Spurs

The pick: G Hugo Besson (New Zealand)

Analysis: Stash after three picks, a lineage of French guards de Colo and Parker.

39. Cleveland Cavaliers

The pick: G Kendall Brown (Baylor)

Analysis: The slide stops here. Okoro struggled to get going and the Cavs need more defensive versatility on the wing as Osman/Wade are poor defenders.

40. Minnesota Timberwolves

The pick: G Bryce McGowans (Nebraska)

Analysis: One of the most talented freshman scorers in the draft class. A little wild but lands in Minnesota where he won't have the ball all the time and can learn to become more efficient.

41. New Orleans Pelicans

The pick: G Patrick Baldwin Jr. (UW-Milwaukee)

Analysis: High upside swing, could be a good floor spacer around Zion/Sochan/Jones.

42. New York Knicks

The pick: G Julian Champagnie (St. John's)

Analysis: Very good shooter. NY native. A tough hard-nosed defender that fits the system. Thibs type of guy.

43. Los Angeles Clippers

The pick: C Ismael Kamagate (France)

Analysis: Could be a draft and stash on a loaded Clippers roster or could be brought over as backup depth if one of Zubac/Hartenstein leaves.

44. Atlanta Hawks

The pick: G Gabriele Procida (Italy)

Analysis: Hawks have pursued other euro players like Bogdanovic and Gallinari in the past and Procida looks like he could be the next breakout euro wing. Imagine Hawks will look to stash.

45. Charlotte Hornets

The pick: F Josh Minott (Memphis)

Analysis: Two-way pick for Charlotte who likes long, athletic players with defensive upside. Needs playing time in Greensboro but another high upside swing, loves transition play.

46. Detroit Pistons

The pick: F Vince Williams Jr. (VCU)

Analysis: Detroit needs some defense on the wing which is exactly what Williams gives. On top of that, he's a proven shooter, helping spread the floor for Cade/Ivey.

47. Memphis Grizzlies

The pick: C Khalifa Diop (Senegal)

Analysis: Grizzlies are loaded with young players, look for a stash here. Diop is an athletic energy big who needs some more time to develop overseas.

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

The pick: G Ryan Rollins (Toledo)

Analysis: Small but long scoring guard, could develop into a nice bench scorer for Minnesota who looks set to lose Beasley soon.

49. Sacramento Kings

The pick: F Jaylin Williams (Arkansas)

Analysis: Holmes is likely to be moved, gives backup big depth, and can be used in similar actions to Sabonis.

50. Minnesota Timberwolves

The pick: Dom Barlow (Overtime Elite)

Analysis: Two-way player for Minnesota, could play next to Towns as projects as a better rim protector, also has some untapped shooting upside.

51. Golden State Warriors

The pick: F Justin Lewis (Marquette)

Analysis: He may not slide this far on draft night, another big-bodied forward who if he shoots it efficiently should be a rotation player

52. New Orleans Pelicans

The pick: F Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers)

Analysis: Pelicans selected Jones last year as a multi-year college player. They do the same here with Harper who is a thick-bodied, strong 3&D wing.

53. Boston Celtics

The pick: F Jabari Walker (Colorado)

Analysis: Fits Boston's identity as a big, strong defensive wing who can also stretch the floor

54. Washington Wizards

The pick: G Dereon Seabron (North Carolina State)

Analysis: Big winner of the pre-draft process, much-needed ball handling, and rim attacker to fit next to Beal/Porzingis

55. Golden State Warriors

The pick: G Jean Montero (Overtime Elite)

Analysis: Was a 1st round pick at the end of 2021, and questions about defense and efficiency emerged. Two-way with GSW but good outside shooter, could be used well in offense.

56. Cleveland Cavaliers

The pick: C John Butler (Florida State)

Analysis: Two years away, but a fantastic development opportunity to learn off Allen/Mobley in an elite defense. Mobley + Butler can be partners on a carb-load diet.

57. Portland Trail Blazers

The pick: G Keon Ellis (Alabama)

Analysis: 3&D wing, experienced college player, limited skillset but could possibly contribute from day 1 for a team that needs impact players around Lillard.

58. Indiana Pacers

The pick: Michael Foster Jr. (G-League Ignite)

Analysis: Hard worker, undersized but was productive in the G-League this past year.