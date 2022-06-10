Skip to main content

Analyzing Jeremy Woo's Mock Draft Projections for the Charlotte Hornets

New mock projections are out from SI's Jeremy Woo.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo recently put out a 2022 NBA mock draft which had the Hornets taking Memphis center Jalen Duren 13th overall and Ohio State guard Malaki Branham 15th overall.

See what Jeremy had to say about each selection below.

Jalen Duren

Charlotte’s protracted quest for a long-term center to pair with LaMelo Ball may finally come to an end in this draft, with at least one of Duren or Mark Williams potentially available to them at this pick. Although Duren is more of a traditional big, he’s physically quite gifted and holds some appeal as a long-term center worth developing, particularly as one of the youngest players in the draft. He’s a powerful leaper with a mature frame, good hands and feet, and some untapped skill potential. Teams have long held concerns over his inconsistent motor and occasionally questionable instincts, but the Hornets’ need for a center creates a bit more impetus to take that leap.

Malaki Branham

If the Hornets are able to grab a big with their first selection, it might make sense to shop No. 15 to try and move back in the draft and pick up value. If they stay put here, Branham’s youth and shot-making prowess are an interesting option. He’d be a luxury for Charlotte, which ought to try and find minutes for James Bouknight next season, but Branham could also be someone another team targets at this spot if he’s available. He is a bit undersized for a wing and isn’t extremely explosive, but he is crafty and smart, and has built a lot of momentum for a player who wasn’t billed as a one-and-done entering the season. If Branham doesn’t sneak into the lottery, he shouldn’t fall much further.

My analysis: I like both of these picks for the Hornets. If Charlotte could stay put and not trade up for Duren, that's a win-win. I just don't know if I see a scenario in which Duren will still be on the board at No. 13. If no one plans on taking him 1-12, someone behind Charlotte could trade up to jump in front of them. 

Getting Branham at No. 15 would be a steal, in my opinion. He's been one of the biggest risers in the draft over the past month and although they have James Bouknight, it would be hard to pass on Branham if he's still available. If he's not on the board, I would expect Charlotte to go with a versatile wing/big like a Tari Eason or Jeremy Sochan.

