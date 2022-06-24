BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Draft C Jalen Duren

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets selected Jalen Duren out of Memphis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Fits the bill of a high-ceiling NBA big. However, he's not fully developed at this time and is still considered a bit raw. Arguably the best rebounder in the draft; a natural at it. Duren should have no trouble averaging 10 rebounds per game at the next level. Solid on the defensive and has a tendency to be a gamechanger at the rim. Offensively, still has some room to grow, but the potential is there.

Fit with the Hornets: Duren would compete right away for some serious minutes, although I do not believe he would be in the starting lineup to begin his career. The hope would be that over time, he could develop into that solid two-way center that makes an impact on both ends of the floor. Depending on who the other bigs are on the roster, Duren could slide into a starting role toward the back half of his rookie campaign.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.