BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Draft C Jalen Duren

The pick is in!

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets selected Jalen Duren out of Memphis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Fits the bill of a high-ceiling NBA big. However, he's not fully developed at this time and is still considered a bit raw. Arguably the best rebounder in the draft; a natural at it. Duren should have no trouble averaging 10 rebounds per game at the next level. Solid on the defensive and has a tendency to be a gamechanger at the rim. Offensively, still has some room to grow, but the potential is there.

Fit with the Hornets: Duren would compete right away for some serious minutes, although I do not believe he would be in the starting lineup to begin his career. The hope would be that over time, he could develop into that solid two-way center that makes an impact on both ends of the floor. Depending on who the other bigs are on the roster, Duren could slide into a starting role toward the back half of his rookie campaign.

