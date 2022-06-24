Skip to main content

BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Draft C Mark Williams

The pick is in!

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets selected center, Mark Williams, out of Duke with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Scouting report: Williams had a big jump in production this past season, making strides on the offensive end of the floor. Williams is a natural shot-blocker who has elite timing and takes good angles to block/alter shots. As a sophomore, he averaged 2.8 blocks per game, making him the best interior defender in the 2022 NBA Draft. Offensively, he's a work in progress. Doesn't have great range as he lives inside the paint - not one who is going to drag another defender out to the three-point line. More importantly, Williams has to improve his ballhandling and receiving of entry passes.

Fit with the Hornets: The Hornets really struggled on the defensive end of the floor this past season, so it's easy to see why Charlotte fans want the Duke product to remain in the state and play for the purple and teal. He would immediately become the team's best interior defender and potentially the best rebounder as well. Williams would give the Hornets a better chance of slowing down some of the elite bigs in the game, something they had all sorts of trouble with in 2021-22.

