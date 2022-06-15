Charlotte Hornets 2022 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 10

With one week left until the 2022 NBA Draft, I present to you the Top 10 targets for Charlotte in the upcoming draft.

Note: I didn't include prospects I don't believe will be available for Charlotte at No. 13. This list includes Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith, Benedict Mathurin, Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels, AJ Griffin, and Keegan Murray.

1. Jalen Duren, Center, Memphis

Age: 18

Measurements: 6'11", 250 pounds, 7'5" wingspan

2021-22 Stats: 12 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 BLK, 0.8 STL in 25.3 minutes

Shooting Splits: 59.7 FG%, 0 3P%, 62.5 FT%,

With Charlotte having arguably the worst center rotation in the league the past three seasons, Jalen Duren fits an immediate need. One thing that stands out with Jalen Duren is his physical stature. In simple terms, he’s a freak. He stands at 6’11" feet tall (likely incorrect as he looks closer to 6’9"), weighs 250 pounds, and has a 7’5" wingspan. Duren is a powerful athlete with an incredible vertical leap. He seems to finish everything around the rim with force; he shot an incredible 74.6% at the rim (per CBB Analytics). Duren’s athleticism and mobility at his size are rare. He moves quickly down the floor in transition and is an elite lob threat. Duren’s hands are some of the best I’ve seen in a prospect at 18 years old. There’s almost no pass that’s too difficult for him to catch and finish. Duren’s rebounding is also a huge asset of his. He’s aggressive on the glass and gets good positioning. He seems to always get a hand on the ball and averaged an impressive three offensive rebounds per game. Duren has playmaking upside and has demonstrated a nice feel for the game. He makes pretty good reads to cutters at the mid-post, something that can be taken to another level in the NBA.

A major concern with Duren is his lack of a post-game. Duren doesn't have any back-to-the-basket moves and is heavily reliant on his athleticism to score. He’s pretty limited offensively. A majority of his points come from lobs, rim running in transition, and the occasional mid-range shot. His touch around the rim is shaky, he tends to miss easy layups, and in this modern game, a center without any type of a 3-point shot can be cause for concern. Duren only attempted a single three-pointer in 733 minutes at Memphis. He also shot a lackluster 62.5% from the FT line.

Duren is my No. 1 target for Charlotte because of the obvious need at center that I believe he’s best equipped to fill. His athleticism is off the charts. He’s a perfect lob threat & PNR big for LaMelo to play with. His speed in transition fits this young, fast Hornets team that likes to get up and down the court. Duren’s defensive upside is intriguing. He looks to be at the very least, an incredible shot-blocker that can cover up his teammates' mistakes.

2. Johnny Davis, Guard, Wisconsin

Age: 20

Measurements: 6'5" (w/shoes), 196 pounds, 6'8.5" wingspan

2021-22 Stats: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK in 34.2 minutes

Shooting Splits: 42.7 FG%, 30.6 3P%, 79.1 FT%,

Dog. If I could summarize Johnny Davis in one word, that'd be the word. He's kind of a throwback player offensively. He's a tough shot maker and isolation scorer. In a perimeter shooting dominant era, Davis shoots a high amount of mid-range shots. He's extremely comfortable pulling up at the elbow out of a pick-and-roll. He gets to his shot quickly and catches players off balance. Similar to Devin Booker and Demar DeRozan even if the defender is right up on him he'll shoot the shot over them right in their face. Davis also has a pretty quick first step and finishes at the rim efficiently. He's not an elite athlete but he gets to the basket efficiently and initiates contact against bigger defenders. Davis averaged 6.3 free throws a game this season which is a good measure of the toughness he plays with. Davis is also a great rebounder at his position. He battles for rebounds and does well getting in a good position.

Davis's defense is what sells him as a lottery pick. It's rare to find a player that works so hard defensively with such a heavy offensive burden (32.5 usage rate). He is a relentless defender and rarely gives up on plays and is a pretty good shot blocker for his position. Wreaks havoc in the passing lanes and is one of the best on-ball defenders in the draft. He's tough, fights for position, and plays with effort.

Davis's turnovers were pretty concerning. It's not a good look for a player to average more turnovers (2.3) than assists (2.1). However, he was forced into an offensive role with a poor supporting cast that he wasn't fit to handle. In the league, Johnny Davis is gonna be used as an off-guard and not a primary offensive option. The ball is often stuck in his hands too often but his lack of assists is more-so due to his surrounding help. Players have to hit shots to reward Johnny Davis with an assist. He was surrounded by a lot of below-average shooters in college thus leaving many assists on the board. Davis's shooting leaves a lot to be desired. He's just an inefficient perimeter shooter and that's something that needs to improve at the next level. In this day and age, it's difficult to be a starting guard that can't shoot from three.

It's very likely that Johnny Davis isn't available for Charlotte at 13 but he's been a guy that's ranged anywhere from 5 to 14. His playmaking and shooting concerns could cause him to slip and if he does he should be at the top of Charlotte's board. He's a tough defender that can take the toughest guard assignment alongside LaMelo. He brings toughness and intensity that's severely lacking in Charlotte and that was made evident in the past two Play-In games. Ch

Charlotte has been one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league the past two seasons, so with that spacing Davis's shooting numbers probably increase. Also alongside a player like LaMelo, he won't be asked to do everything he had to do for Wisconsin.

3. Mark Williams, Center, Duke

Age: 20

Measurements: 7'2" (w/shoes), 242 pounds, 7'6.5" wingspan

2021-22 Stats: 11.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 2.8 BLK in 23.6 minutes

Shooting Splits: 72.1 FG%, 72.7 FT%,

You can go look at any mock draft on the internet and I can almost guarantee they have Mark Williams mocked to go to Charlotte with the 13th pick. Mark Williams addresses a need for Charlotte at the center position. He's arguably the best interior defender in the draft and projects to be an elite defensive anchor in the NBA. Williams used his length and athleticism well at Duke averaging nearly three blocks a game in less than 24 minutes. He has great timing and positions himself well to disrupt shot attempts in the paint. He takes pride in shot-blocking and makes that an emphasis in his game. He's a traditional big and will likely play a lot of drop coverage in the league.

Offensively, Williams is pretty limited but he excels in what he's good at. Duke played him a lot in the dunker spot where he was able to get in a good position and dominate close to the basket. Williams shot an incredible 79.3% right at the rim (per CBB Analytics). He has good hands and a soft touch, allowing him to finish virtually every lob pass thrown to him. He's a good rim runner in transition and is difficult to stop with a full head of steam. He converted 84% of his shot attempts in transition. Williams is a relentless offensive rebounder averaging 2.6 offensive rebounds per game. He uses his leaping ability well to finish right off a rebound. Williams's 73% shooting from the FT line is a good mark for a center and something he can build on. Although it was in very limited shot attempts, Williams showed the ability to knock down mid-range shots and he has a workable base.

Some cons to Williams' game is that he's a pretty slow-footed big and doesn't have the lateral quickness to deal with guards in the P&R coverage. Over the past few seasons, we've seen bigs get played off the court time and time again in the playoffs because of their lack of mobility when teams go small.

Mark Williams addresses a huge need for Charlotte and brings in the athleticism and shot-blocking that the Hornets need. "I feel like I’d bring that immediate rim protection, and be that lob threat on the offensive end," said Mark Williams after his pre-draft workout with Charlotte. With Kenny Atkinson as head coach, Williams can find himself playing a similar role to what Jarrett Allen had in Brooklyn. Defensively, Atkinson loves running a drop-coverage scheme that will make the most out of Williams' shot-blocking ability.

4. Jalen Williams, Guard/Wing, Santa Clara

Age: 21

Measurements: 6'5" (w/shoes), 209 pounds, 7'2" wingspan

2021-22 Stats: 18 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL in 34.8 minutes

Shooting Splits: 51.3 FG%, 39.6 3P%, 81 FT%,

Jalen Williams is one of the most intriguing guards in this draft class. He’s risen on many mock drafts since the pre-draft process started to the point where Charlotte selecting him at 13 wouldn’t be a big reach. He raised his draft stock as a full participant of the NBA Combine where he tested with a 39” vertical. He doesn’t "wow" you with his athleticism but he plays with poise and uses decisive counters to get to his spots. He demonstrated incredible efficiency for someone who was given such a heavy offensive burden at Santa Clara. Williams is also a pretty good playmaker. He's a great ball-handler and excels in the pick-and-roll. He can pass with either hand in tight windows with great accuracy. Williams is a three-level scorer. He can attack the paint, pull up for a mid-range shot, and he shot well from three, albeit in a limited amount of attempts.

Williams has a lot of upside defensively with a 7'2.5 feet wingspan. He has active hands and can get in passing lanes. But his lateral quickness draws concerns about how he'll fare in the next level. He's often a step or two behind his defender and gets caught off balance. He gives up pretty early once his defender gets a step in front and allows them to get straight-line drives down the paint. He also struggles to fight through screens and can get completely taken out of plays. Offensively his lack of burst could be a concern but I believe his ball-handling ability is good enough to overcome this.

Jalen Williams would be a great fit for Charlotte as a potential secondary ball-handler alongside LaMelo. He would also allow LaMelo to maximize his off-ball ability at times as a catch-and-shoot player. I think he could immediately play backup point guard minutes and be an offensive creator when LaMelo is off the floor. Williams should be a strong contender for the 15th pick with his ability to create offense and upside defensively.

5. Tari Eason, Wing/Forward, LSU

Age: 21

Measurements: 6'8" (w/shoes), 217 pounds, 7'2" wingspan

2021-22 Stats: 17 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK in 24.4 minutes

Shooting Splits: 52.1 FG%, 36 3P%, 80.3 FT%

Tari Eason is a raw athletic freak with huge upside defensively. He has the physical measurements that every NBA team is looking for in a wing. He's a physical, strong wing that plays above the rim. He attacks the rim ferociously with his right hand and he creates transition opportunities well with steals. He thrives in transition and runs the floor well to get dunks in the open floor. He powers himself to the basket like Jimmy Butler and has a solid enough handle to create paint opportunities for himself. As a result of his rim pressure, he visited the free-throw line pretty frequently at a 51.5 free throw rate and 5.7 attempts per game. Eason also demonstrated pretty good three-point shooting at 36% on 2.4 attempts per game.

Defensively, Tari Eason is a guy that can truly guard 1-4. He's an aggressive defender and bodies up players well. He has the foot speed to defend guards and the frame to defend big wings. He's good at getting in passing lanes and just being a disrupter. His block and steal numbers are insane given he only averaged 24.4 minutes per game. He had a 6.5 BLK% and 4.6 STL%, making him the first player since Mattisse Thybulle in 2019 to post these numbers.

Tari Eason is still a raw player at 21 and has some holes in his game. He struggles with his left hand and almost exclusively uses his right. He tends to lose the ball or get stuck whenever he attempts to dribble with his left. He also just struggles to finish with his hand and has poor touch around the basket with it. His handle is pretty loose and out of control at times leading to careless turnovers. His passing is pretty poor too only averaging one assist a game. His decision-making isn't great and he tends to play too fast. On another note, even though he shot it well in college I'm still not completely sold on his three-point shooting. He has an awkward base, shooting the ball from the side of his face. Also, he had a pretty small sample size in college. Defensively, Eason's IQ isn't there as he frequently gambles and gets lost on coverages. He can often run off the scheme and hunt passing lanes for transition opportunities too hard.

Tari Eason at 15 is probably a reach but Charlotte is missing a wing defender that can guard the league's best players. Although Eason can get lost on defense if he develops right he can easily grow into one of the best defenders in the league. Playing alongside LaMelo, Tari Eason wouldn't be asked to do much offensively. He's shown he's a good catch-and-shooter player in college. Also as a floor runner, Eason would get great transition opportunities playing with this fast, young team. With Charlotte's log jam at the wing position (Miles Bridges, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Mcdaniels, JT Thor) Eason would probably spend most of his rookie year in Greensboro which is probably best for his long-term development.

6. Jeremy Sochan, Wing/Forward, Baylor

Age: 19

Measurements: 6'9", 230 pounds, 7'0" wingspan

2021-22 Stats: 9.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK in 25.1 minutes

Shooting Splits: 47.4 FG%, 29.6 3P%, 59 FT%

Jeremy Sochan is one of the most intriguing wings in this draft class. He's an unfinished product offensively but is easily a top three perimeter defender in this draft class. He's an excellent on-ball defender and like Tari Eason, he can guard multiple positions. Sochan is such an advanced player for his age defensively. He has instincts that you just can't teach. He's an aggressive and relentless on-ball defender and also excels at disrupting passing lanes. He's an elite help defender and can go from disrupting a point guard's rhythm to blocking a center in the same possession. He can run off guards and also give bigs problems. He has a high motor and fights for positioning in the post against bigger players. His screen navigation also adds to his versatility defensively. Offensively, Sochan has much to work on but he has a pretty good feel for the game and a high IQ. Sochan demonstrated the ability to make high-level reads and pass in tight windows. He's someone that can initiate transition offense as a passer. Sochan found success on offense as a roll man and a crafty finisher in traffic. He shot 67.2% at the rim despite not being a great athlete. He also showed pretty good touch in the mid-range and made some encouraging turnaround jumpers in the mid-post.

A major concern for Sochan is his outside shooting. He shot under 30% from three in college and 59% from the free-throw line which isn't a great indicator that he can become a good shooter. However, he has a workable base that a team can buy themselves into developing in the NBA. Sochan also just isn't that gifted as an athlete which can show in his drives to the basket. He can tend to get his live dribble stopped because of a lack of burst and gets forced into taking tough shots. Defensively because of his lack of vertical pop, Sochan doesn't trend towards being a great shot-blocker.

Sochan is a guy that's been mocked to go top 12 in the draft but I could see him falling because of his offensive concerns. I have him lower on my draft board than most because I think he's too raw offensively and doesn't have the athletic gifts to make up for it. Sochan being a non-shooter at the next level scares me because it makes him virtually unplayable in a playoff setting. However, he would be a top defender on this Charlotte roster and can be a guy that hides defensive mistakes from Charlotte's perimeter players. Charlotte lacks high IQ defenders and Sochan could fill that need.

7. Ochai Agbaji, Wing, Kansas

Age: 22

Measurements: 6'5" (w/shoes), 216.8 pounds, 6'10" wingspan

2021-22 Stats: 18.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL in 35.1 minutes

Shooting Splits: 47.5 FG%, 41 3P%, 74.3 FT%

Ochai Agbaji is one of the oldest players in the draft and has been often mocked to land in Charlotte. Ochai is an NBA-ready player that you can plug into any team's bench right now. Offensively he's one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the draft. He has a textbook form and can just fill it up from the perimeter when he gets hot. He gets his shot off fast and has a knack for getting open shots. He's only going to get easier looks as he transitions to the NBA with another level of spacing. Ochai is also a really good athlete and can finish above the rim. He's an elite lob threat, cutter, and fills lanes well in transition. Agbaji trends towards being a great off-ball player in the NBA.

Defensively, Agbaji is a really good on-ball defender. He has the length and size to match up with most guards and small forwards. He's relentless, moves his feet well, and is strong. He stands his ground and impacts drives.

Ochai's biggest concerns come from his playmaking ability. Ochai is a pretty poor decision-maker in the half-court and didn't improve in that area during his 4 years in college. He averaged more turnovers (2.1) than assists (1.6) this past season at Kansas. Agbaji is a poor passer at the guard position and struggles to create for others. Ochai also struggles to create shots for himself. He has a poor handle and an in-between game making it tough for him to score in isolation. He struggles to create separation from defenders with his handle making his offensive ceiling pretty limited.

Agbaji is one of the most win-now players in the draft and Charlotte has shown interest in him. The Hornets interviewed Agbaji at the combine and had him come in for a pre-draft workout. In the case that Charlotte loses Cody Martin in restricted free agency, Agbaji can come in as a rookie and fill that role. He wouldn't be asked to do anything more than space the floor and play tough, on-ball defense for Charlotte. LaMelo will generate open looks for him and he can play off of Miles Bridges' drives.

8. Dalen Terry, Guard/Wing, Arizona

Age: 19

Measurements: 6'7", 195 pounds, 7'1" wingspan

2021-22 Stats: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL in 27.8 minutes

Shooting Splits: 50.2 FG%, 36.4 3P%, 73.6 FT%

Dalen Terry is one of my favorite players in the 2022 Draft. He’s a huge, lengthy 6’7" do-it-all athlete that can guard multiple positions. He’s a menace in the passing lanes and causes all types of problems leading to transition opportunities. He’s a guy players struggle to get past in isolation. He has active hands and his feet are always moving, helping him stay in front of players. Terry plays with a high motor, you can tell he takes pride in defense and rarely gives up on a play. He fights to get back in possessions and get weak-side-contests. In addition to being a great defender, Terry is one of the best passers in the draft. Terry had a 2.84 assist to turnover ratio this past season at Arizona. He’s a great transition passer and seems to always find the right guy. He’s unselfish and delivers it right on a silver platter to rim runners in transition. In the half-court, he makes great reads and can see the whole floor with his size. He hits guys well on back doors and was a good lob passer. Terry was great at finding cutters and loved dishing it off with a bounce pass. Terry takes advantage of his length on drives. He applies a lot of rim pressure on the defense with his athleticism and finishes right on the top of defenders with his length. He showed improvement throughout the season as a shooter and shot 36.4% from three on 2.1 attempts. He trends towards being a pretty effective catch-and-shoot player.

The downside: Dalen Terry has a poor in-between game. He struggled to finish runners which hampered his shot creation in the pick-and-roll. He didn’t shoot many mid-range shots, and probably won’t be asked to at the next level. Terry will probably never be a huge option on offense because of his lack of creation off the dribble. This will probably dissuade teams from taking him near the lottery because he’s going to be limited. His shot raises questions as he was shooting 29.2% from three through his first 25 games before he caught fire.

It’s hard seeing Charlotte take Terry with the 15th pick because of his offensive limitations, but I believe he’s a guy who makes an impact from day one. Charlotte currently doesn’t have a backup point guard under contract and Terry can fill that role. He’s going to take the toughest matchup and initiate transition offense on a young Charlotte team that loves to run. He can be a secondary playmaker alongside LaMelo at times, and a primary playmaker off the bench. It’s a reach at 15, but I believe Dalen Terry will be the Herb Jones of this draft and can help Charlotte make the playoffs next season.

9. Malaki Branham, Guard/Wing, Ohio State

Age: 19

Measurements: 6'5.5 (w/shoes), 194.8 pounds, 6'10" wingspan

2021-22 Stats: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL in 29.6 minutes

Shooting Splits: 50 FG%, 41.6 3P%, 83.3 FT%

Malaki Branham is a pure bucket getter. He can light it up in a variety of ways. Branham can pull up from three in transition, pull up off a P&R into a mid-range shot, give you a couple of bumps and rise up quickly, etc. Branham has one of the purest mid-range jumpers I’ve seen in a prospect in a while. He’s pretty comfortable getting to his spots and plays with patience that’s rare to find in a 19-year-old. He’s great at stopping quickly off a left-hand drive and rising up for an elbow shot catching the defender off balance. He’s a threat off the ball too as he shot 43.5% on catch-and-shoot looks. One thing I love about him is how he keeps the ball high on catch-and-shoot opportunities. That extra second he spares by not dipping the ball makes a huge difference in the contests defenders can get. Branham is incredibly advanced as a shooter for his age, and with his 6’10" wingspan, he can shoot right over defenders. He’s a reliable finisher off the pick-and-roll and has good touch around the rim. He’s good at driving to his left and finishing left-hand dunks.

Branham isn’t great at getting to the basket because of his lack of burst and acceleration off the bounce. This allows his defenders to get heavy contests at the rim or he gets cut off before he can even get there. He was helped on drives by his bigs sealing off the rim protection. Branham has a lot of questions on the defensive side of the ball. He didn’t do much defending at Ohio State. He’s far from a physical defender and can just get bumped off on drives. He also lacks lateral quickness causing him to get taken out by screens, and guys just run around him. He stands too upright on defense which gets him taken out of the play before it even starts. Teams may be able to talk themselves into becoming an average defender because of his wingspan, but I see him being a negative defender in the NBA.

Branham is further down on my board than most people have him because his defense isn't very encouraging. He’s a poor backcourt partner with LaMelo defensively who himself isn’t a great defender. He’s also a poor partner from an athleticism aspect. LaMelo was a poor finisher this past season and didn’t provide much rim pressure on defenses. Although I think LaMelo will improve, you'd like him to be partnered with an above-the-rim finisher. There’s also an overlap with Branham and James Bouknight who Charlotte selected 11th. I’m not sure there's a world where Bouknight and Branham can both coexist, and I think it could stunt both of their growth. With a new coaching staff, Bouknight should be much more of an emphasis, so drafting a guard of the same archetype doesn’t make much sense. Nevertheless, Branham’s shooting ability is off the charts, so he had to make my top 10.

10. Ousmane Dieng, Forward, New Zealand Breakers

Age: 19

Measurements: 6'10", 216 pounds, 7'0" wingspan

2021-22 Stats: 9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL in 20.3 minutes

Shooting Splits: 40 FG%, 27.1 3P%, 66.7 FT%

Ousmane Dieng is the most interesting prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft. There are a lot of possibilities for Dieng, he can either be a player that’s out of the league in four years or a high-level starter. Dieng is a long, lengthy athlete that projects to be a switchable defender in the NBA. He has the length and foot speed to legitimately guard 1-4. Dieng has a great feel for the game and plays at a good pace. He’s a high IQ player and makes excellent reads in the P&R. He has a great handle for his size and is a crafty scorer. He plays with patience and can see the entire floor. Showed the ability to throw hook passes to the corner off the bounce and make dump-offs when attacking the basket. Dieng has a versatile game and displayed the ability to score at all three levels. He’s a solid shooter off the catch, can create separation into a step-back three, pull up into mid-range shots, and throw up floaters near the basket. He’s not a great athlete but he gets to the basket with his long strides and showed the ability to finish at the rim in the NBL.

The thing with Dieng is that everything comes in flashes. He’s not consistently showing all these skills making him a raw prospect and a developmental project. He’s relatively frail at his size making him prone to getting knocked off balance on drives. To get more consistent he just has to get stronger so he can finish through contact. In addition, Dieng is reliant on his right hand and strays away from attacking with his left. His handle can also be a mess at times and his shooting isn’t as consistent enough for him to be a reliable offensive threat.

Defensively, he can often get taken out of plays with screens. He needs to work on his screen navigation to maximize his defensive potential. His small frame also can be a disadvantage on the block as tends to get moved out the way. This will only get more highlighted at the next level when he’s playing against the strongest athletes in the world.

It’s hard to see Charlotte taking a developmental project near the lottery after just drafting Kai Jones in 2021, but Dieng does fit a profile Charlotte could use. Every team needs big, versatile wings. I know Charlotte fans hate to hear this, but it’s very easy to see Dieng become a Nic Batum type of player. Charlotte just hired Kenny Atkinson who’s a great developmental coach. A year playing for the Greensboro Swarm and growing under Kenny Atkinson would do wonders for Dieng. He could grow into a perfect complementary piece for Charlotte with his defensive upside and three-level scoring potential.

