BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Lottery Pick Slot Revealed
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets were awarded with the 13th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft during the annual NBA Draft Lottery.
This is familiar territory for the Hornets who have picked 11th or 12th in four of the past five drafts. The only year during that span in which they picked higher was in 2020 where they selected LaMelo Ball third overall.
Below is a history of where the Hornets picked in the Lottery and who they selected.
2021: G James Bouknight, 11th overall
2020: G LaMelo Ball, 3rd overall
2019: F P.J. Washington, 12th overall
2018: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 11th overall (traded for Miles Bridges)
2017: G Malik Monk, 11th overall
2015: F Frank Kaminsky, 9th overall
2013: F Cody Zeller, 4th overall
2012: F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 2nd overall
2011: G Kemba Walker, 2nd overall
2009: G Gerald Henderson, 12th overall
2008: G D.J. Augustin, 9th overall
2007: F Brandan Wright, 8th overall
2006: G Adam Morrison, 3rd overall
2005: G Raymond Felton, 5th overall
2004: G Shaun Livingston, 4th overall (traded for Emeka Okafor)
1999: G Baron Davis, 3rd overall
1996: G Kobe Bryant, 13th overall (traded for Vlade Divac)
1994: F Carlos Rogers, 11th overall (traded for Dana Barros, Eddie Johnson, 1st round pick)
1992: C Alonzo Mourning, 2nd overall
1991: F Larry Johnson, 1st overall
1990: G/F Kendall Gill, 5th overall
1989: F J.R. Reid, 5th overall
