BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Lottery Pick Slot Revealed

The 2022 NBA Draft order is set.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets were awarded with the 13th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft during the annual NBA Draft Lottery.

This is familiar territory for the Hornets who have picked 11th or 12th in four of the past five drafts. The only year during that span in which they picked higher was in 2020 where they selected LaMelo Ball third overall.

Below is a history of where the Hornets picked in the Lottery and who they selected.

2021: G James Bouknight, 11th overall

2020: G LaMelo Ball, 3rd overall

2019: F P.J. Washington, 12th overall

2018: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 11th overall (traded for Miles Bridges)

2017: G Malik Monk, 11th overall

2015: F Frank Kaminsky, 9th overall

2013: F Cody Zeller, 4th overall

2012: F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 2nd overall

2011: G Kemba Walker, 2nd overall

2009: G Gerald Henderson, 12th overall

2008: G D.J. Augustin, 9th overall

2007: F Brandan Wright, 8th overall

2006: G Adam Morrison, 3rd overall

2005: G Raymond Felton, 5th overall

2004: G Shaun Livingston, 4th overall (traded for Emeka Okafor)

1999: G Baron Davis, 3rd overall

1996: G Kobe Bryant, 13th overall (traded for Vlade Divac)

1994: F Carlos Rogers, 11th overall (traded for Dana Barros, Eddie Johnson, 1st round pick)

1992: C Alonzo Mourning, 2nd overall

1991: F Larry Johnson, 1st overall

1990: G/F Kendall Gill, 5th overall

1989: F J.R. Reid, 5th overall

