Charlotte Hornets Official Summer League Roster

The Charlotte Hornets Summer League roster has been announced today for the 2022 NBA Summer League. The Hornets first summer league game will take place on July 8th at 6 PM EST vs the Indiana Pacers on ESPN.

Hornets Summer League Schedule

• Friday, July 8th vs Indiana Pacers, 6:00 PM EST - ESPN

• Sunday, July 10th vs Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 PM EST - NBATV

• Wednesday, July 13th vs Cleveland Cavaliers, 5:00 PM EST - ESPNU

• Thursday, July 14th vs Chicago Bulls, 6:00 PM EST - ESPN2

Hornets Summer League Roster

• Ty-Shon Alexander - Creighton - G

A scoring combo guard who went undrafted in 2020. Alexander signed a two way contract with the Suns from 20-21, he then went onto various professional opportunities in Europe in which he struggled to contribute.

• Liangelo Ball - Greensboro Swarm - F

Gelo spent 21-22 with the Swarm where he played a s a role player mostly off the bench. Gelo is a good outside shooter and the older brother of LaMelo Ball

• Jalen Crutcher - Greensboro Swarm - G

Crutcher was undrafted out of Dayton in 2021 and went onto have a very strong rookie season with the Swarm. Crutcher averaged 16pts 3reb 6ast and formed a strong pick and roll partnership with Kai Jones. He provides some much need ball handling and spacing (44% from 3) for this SL squad.

• LJ Figueroa - Oregon - G

Figueroa joins Charlotte's SL team after finishing last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors. He played well for a good Warriors team averaging 18pts 9reb 3ast 1stl 1blk

• Kai Jones - Texas - F/C

The 19th pick in the 2021 draft Jones had a stellar season in Greensboro making steady progress throughout the season. Jones played most his time last year at centre, but with Richards/Williams on the roster he might be see some time at PF.

• Scottie Lewis - Florida - G

The 56th pick in the 2021 draft, Lewis was on a two way contract last season. Lewis is an elite athlete and loves to defend. However, his offensive game is still limited, the key thing to look out for will be limiting mistakes and turning his defensive effort into positive production

• Brady Manek - North Carolina - F

Manek needs no introduction after a stellar senior season at UNC which saw him play extremely well in the NCAA tournament. Manek is an elite shooter, the key thing for him will be showing he can hold up defensively.

• Bryce McGowens - Nebraska - G/W

The 40th pick in the 2022 draft, McGowens is a scoring guard/wing who is coming off being one of the best freshman in the B1G. McGowens has a natural scoring flair you can't teach, he will need to show he's a better defender and passer than in college and make sure his scoring can be efficient as a projected role player.

• Cameron McGriff - Greensboro - F

McGriff received an NBA call up from the Blazers towards the end of last season. McGriff was one of the Swarm's standout players, a strong bodied stretch four who rebounds the ball well.

• Justin Minaya - Providence - F

Minaya is a 6'7 small forward who struggled to score offensively. His dad was a former general manager in the MLB.

• Nick Richards - Kentucky - C

After flashing some promise early in the 2021 season Richards became a non factor later in the year as he didn't play in Greensboro or the Hornets rotation. Richards is going to be 25 by the start of next season and time is running out for him to earn a place in the league. It's possible Richards only practices with the team to allow playing time for Kai/Williams, he has a team option later in the summer so he could be playing for his contract.

• JT Thor - Auburn - F

Thor played well in his flashes last year, he showed his defensive potential and was confident taking 3s even if the percentages weren't kind. With the Bridges situation up in the air Thor could be in line to receive a good chance of playing time next season.

• Isaiah Whaley - Connecticut - F

Whaley was an undrafted FA in 2022 and a former teammates of James Bouknight. He is a high energy, athletic big.

• Mark Williams - Duke - C

Charlotte's 15th pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, a lot is riding on Williams being the answer at centre this Hornets team desperately needs. Expect Williams to play to his strengths, screening, blocking shots, finishing at the rim and rebounding.

