Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 10th

Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Friday. Below are today's participants.

Max Christie (Michigan State) 

RJ Cole (UConn) 

Grant Golden (Richmond) 

Alex Hunter (Furman) 

Ismaël Kamagate (Paris Basketball/France) 

Gui Santos (Minas/Brazil)

