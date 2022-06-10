Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 10th
Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.
The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Friday. Below are today's participants.
Max Christie (Michigan State)
RJ Cole (UConn)
Grant Golden (Richmond)
Alex Hunter (Furman)
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Ismaël Kamagate (Paris Basketball/France)
Gui Santos (Minas/Brazil)
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.