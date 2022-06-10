Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 10th

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Friday. Below are today's participants.

Max Christie (Michigan State)

RJ Cole (UConn)

Grant Golden (Richmond)

Alex Hunter (Furman)

Ismaël Kamagate (Paris Basketball/France)

Gui Santos (Minas/Brazil)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.