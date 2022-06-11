Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 11th

Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Saturday. Below are today's participants.

Silvio De Sousa (Chattanooga)

Anthony Duruji (Florida)

Jaden Hardy (G-League Ignite)

Ike Obiagu (Seton Hall)

Blake Wesley (Notre Dame)

Vince Williams (VCU)

