Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 11th

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Saturday. Below are today's participants.

Silvio De Sousa (Chattanooga)

Anthony Duruji (Florida)

Jaden Hardy (G-League Ignite)

Ike Obiagu (Seton Hall)

Blake Wesley (Notre Dame)

Vince Williams (VCU)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.