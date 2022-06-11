Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 11th
Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.
The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Saturday. Below are today's participants.
Silvio De Sousa (Chattanooga)
Anthony Duruji (Florida)
Jaden Hardy (G-League Ignite)
Ike Obiagu (Seton Hall)
Blake Wesley (Notre Dame)
Vince Williams (VCU)
