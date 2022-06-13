Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 13th
Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.
The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Monday. Below are today's participants.
Ron Artest III (KW Titans/Canada)
Alex Barcello (BYU)
Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse)
Malcolm Cazalon (Mega Mozzart/Serbia)
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Christian Koloko (Arizona)
Kur Kuath (Marquette)
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.