Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 13th

Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Monday. Below are today's participants.

Ron Artest III (KW Titans/Canada)

Alex Barcello (BYU) 

Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse) 

Malcolm Cazalon (Mega Mozzart/Serbia) 

Christian Koloko (Arizona) 

Kur Kuath (Marquette)

