Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 13th

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Monday. Below are today's participants.

Ron Artest III (KW Titans/Canada)

Alex Barcello (BYU)

Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse)

Malcolm Cazalon (Mega Mozzart/Serbia)

Christian Koloko (Arizona)

Kur Kuath (Marquette)

