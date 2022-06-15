Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 15th

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Wednesday. Below are today's participants.

Marcus Bingham (Michigan State)

Javon Freeman-Liberty (DePaul)

Makur Maker (Sydney Kings/Australia)

Ikenna Ndugba (Greensboro Swarm/NBA G League)

Taz Sherman (West Virginia)

Payton Willis (Minnesota)

