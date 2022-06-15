Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 15th

Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Wednesday. Below are today's participants.

Marcus Bingham (Michigan State) 

Javon Freeman-Liberty (DePaul) 

Makur Maker (Sydney Kings/Australia) 

Ikenna Ndugba (Greensboro Swarm/NBA G League) 

Taz Sherman (West Virginia) 

Payton Willis (Minnesota)

