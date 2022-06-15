Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 15th
Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.
The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Wednesday. Below are today's participants.
Marcus Bingham (Michigan State)
Javon Freeman-Liberty (DePaul)
Makur Maker (Sydney Kings/Australia)
Ikenna Ndugba (Greensboro Swarm/NBA G League)
Taz Sherman (West Virginia)
Payton Willis (Minnesota)
