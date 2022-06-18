Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 18th

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Saturday. Below are today's participants.

Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech)

Jamaree Bouyea (San Francisco)

Yoan Makoundou (Cholet Basket/France)

Wendell Moore (Duke)

Scotty Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt)

Jaden Shackelford (Alabama)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.