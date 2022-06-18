Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 18th

Recapping a list of today's visitors.

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Saturday. Below are today's participants.

Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech) 

Jamaree Bouyea (San Francisco) 

Yoan Makoundou (Cholet Basket/France) 

Wendell Moore (Duke) 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Scotty Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt) 

Jaden Shackelford (Alabama)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_14148326_168388579_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Stinger: NY Post's Brian Lewis on Hornets Hiring Kenny Atkinson

By James Plowright3 hours ago
USATSI_17955349
News

Examining Cody Martin's Free Agency

By James Plowright16 hours ago
USATSI_17869959_168388579_lowres
News

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 17th

By Schuyler CallihanJun 17, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-06-13T125643.572
News

Hornets Media Prospect Rankings

By James Plowright and Israel OmondiJun 16, 2022
USATSI_17973865_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Draft Show: Mega Mock Trades + Draft Debates

By Schuyler CallihanJun 16, 2022
USATSI_17271446_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Dyson Daniels Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

By Schuyler CallihanJun 16, 2022
USATSI_17913935_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

How High Can the Hornets Move Up in the Draft?

By Schuyler CallihanJun 16, 2022
USATSI_17939120_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 15th

By Schuyler CallihanJun 15, 2022