Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 18th
Recapping a list of today's visitors.
The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Saturday. Below are today's participants.
Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech)
Jamaree Bouyea (San Francisco)
Yoan Makoundou (Cholet Basket/France)
Wendell Moore (Duke)
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Scotty Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt)
Jaden Shackelford (Alabama)
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.