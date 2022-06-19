Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 19th

Recapping a list of today's visitors.

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Sunday. Below are today's participants.

Jules Bernard (UCLA) 

Nysier Brooks (Ole Miss) 

Terrell Brown Jr. (Washington) 

Josh Carlton (Houston) 

Dereon Seabron (NC State) 

Ben Shungu (Vermont)

