Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 6th

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Monday. Below are today's participants.

Keon Ellis (Alabama)

Keon Ellis played two years at Alabama after becoming a JUCO All-American at Florida Southwestern State. A long, rangy guard that can shoot it with consistency and is active on the defensive end. He averaged 1.9 steals per game as a senior.

Mike Foster (G-League Ignite)

In 13 games with the Ignite, Foster tallied 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. At 6'8", 250 pounds, he provides a serious presence in the paint and could develop into a solid two-way role player.

Kellan Grady (Kentucky)

Grady should be a familiar name to Hornets fans as Grady played four seasons up the road from Charlotte at Davidson before transferring to Kentucky. At Davidson, Grady was the go-to option and led the team in scoring in all four years with the team. In his lone year at Kentucky, his role was a little different considering the offense didn't necessarily run through him entirely.

Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers)

Harper has a knack for finding the bottom of the net but is more of an attacking guard than he is a three-point shooter. He's a unique guard in that he's 6'6", 245 pounds. Harper could be moved to more of a wing spot at the next level, but he does take good care of the ball, Likely a UDFA/late 2nd round option.

Brandon Horvath (Utah State)

Horvath was a true freshman on that UMBC team that took down No. 1 seed Virginia in the NCAA Tournament back in 2018. He didn't play in that game, but he did go on to have a solid career there before heading out west to Utah State. As a senior, he averaged 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Žiga Samar (Spain)

Samar is not really on NBA draft boards at the moment but is someone teams are wanting to get a look at. He is expected to go undrafted.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.