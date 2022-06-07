Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 7th

Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Tuesday. Below are today's participants.

Tyson Etienne (Wichita State) 

High volume shooter that must improve in shot selection. Averaged 14.9 and 16.3 points per game over the last two seasons but only managed to shoot 35% and 37% from the field. 

Jordan Goldwire (Oklahoma) 

Goldwire had a limited role during his time with the Duke Blue Devils but saw an increase in minutes with Oklahoma as a senior. Not an elite scorer by any means, but has the ability to provide a spark off the bench.

John Meeks (College of Charleston) 

At 6'6", 224 lbs, Meeks is viewed as a "tweener" at the next level. Could play as a big shooting guard or a slightly undersized wing. His ability to score will give him an opportunity to make the NBA down the road but will have to get his start in the G-League. 

Orlando Robinson (Fresno State) 

Robinson nearly averaged a double-double over the past two seasons at Fresno State. As a junior, he totaled 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Needs to become more consistent on the defensive end to be a legitimate prospect. 

D’Shawn Schwartz (George Mason) 

For the first four years of his career, Schwartz was mainly a role player for the Colorado Buffaloes. To finish out his collegiate eligibility, he transferred to George Mason and ultimately became "the guy" averaging over 15 points per game. 

Bryson Williams (Texas Tech)

Very experienced forward that played nearly 160 games at the collegiate level with Fresno State, UTEP, and Texas Tech. Williams averaged double figures in each of the past four seasons and was named a member of the All-Big 12 team in 2022. 

