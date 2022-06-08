Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 8th

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Wednesday. Below are today's participants.

Hugo Besson (New Zealand Breakers)

Khalifa Diop (Spain)

Hyunjung Lee (Davidson)

Javante McCoy (Boston)

Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga)

Yannick Nzosa (Spain)

