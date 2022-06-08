Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 8th

Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Wednesday. Below are today's participants.

Hugo Besson (New Zealand Breakers)

Khalifa Diop (Spain)

Hyunjung Lee (Davidson)

Javante McCoy (Boston)

Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga)

Yannick Nzosa (Spain)

