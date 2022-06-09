Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 9th

Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Thursday. Below are today's participants.

Dominick Barlow (Overtime Elite) 

Garrison Brooks (Mississippi State) 

John Butler (Florida State) 

Michael Devoe (Georgia Tech) 

Mitch Lightfoot (Kansas) 

Iverson Molinar (Mississippi State)

