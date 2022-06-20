Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Summer League Schedule Released

Mark your calendars!

Monday afternoon, the NBA announced the schedule for the 2022 NBA Summer League. 

The Charlotte Hornets will play four games beginning on July 8th against the Indiana Pacers.

7/8 vs Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. EST, ESPN2

7/10 vs Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m. EST, NBA TV

7/13 vs Cleveland Cavaliers, 5 p.m. EST, ESPNU

7/14 vs Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m., ESPN2

