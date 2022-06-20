Charlotte Hornets Summer League Schedule Released
Mark your calendars!
Monday afternoon, the NBA announced the schedule for the 2022 NBA Summer League.
The Charlotte Hornets will play four games beginning on July 8th against the Indiana Pacers.
7/8 vs Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. EST, ESPN2
7/10 vs Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m. EST, NBA TV
7/13 vs Cleveland Cavaliers, 5 p.m. EST, ESPNU
7/14 vs Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m., ESPN2
