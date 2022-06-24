BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Trade Draft Rights to Jalen Duren

As expected, the Charlotte Hornets have made a draft-night trade. Moments ago, the Hornets agreed to trade the rights to center Jalen Duren who they chose 13th overall to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a 2025 first round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks.

The deal will also include four second round draft picks, per Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

