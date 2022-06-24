Skip to main content

BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Trade Draft Rights to Jalen Duren

Mitch Kupchak has made a move.

As expected, the Charlotte Hornets have made a draft-night trade. Moments ago, the Hornets agreed to trade the rights to center Jalen Duren who they chose 13th overall to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a 2025 first round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks.

The deal will also include four second round draft picks, per Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18582444_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Draft C Mark Williams

By Schuyler Callihan5 minutes ago
USATSI_17913935_168388579_lowres (1)
NBA Draft 2022

BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Draft C Jalen Duren

By Schuyler Callihan16 minutes ago
DD8032A5-B3B4-4221-9ED1-BC0FA70F6941
News

Hornets NBA Draft Mailbag Q&A

By Austin Leake4 hours ago
USATSI_17237695_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

'Dream Scenario' for the Hornets in the 2022 NBA Draft

By Ian Black6 hours ago
USATSI_18312705_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of the 2022 NBA Draft

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
USATSI_17997333_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Final Mock Draft Projections for the Charlotte Hornets

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-06-23T131345.256
NBA Draft 2022

Four Draft Day Scenarios for the Charlotte Hornets

By Eric Barnes8 hours ago
USATSI_13993586_168388579_lowres
News

Steve Clifford Returning to Charlotte?

By Schuyler Callihan10 hours ago