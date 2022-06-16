Draft Show: Mega Mock Trades + Draft Debates
A new episode of the draft show has been released.
Chase and James are joined by Tim Rogers from the Hornets and Heartbreak show to put on their GM hats to find their favorite possible draft night trades.
Players discussed: Dejounte Murray, Joe Harris, Clint Capella, Jakob Poeltl, Coby White, Matisse Thybulle, Davion Mitchell
They trio finish the show debating some draft topics:
- Duren vs Williams
- AJ Griffin's shooting
- Who should go number 1?
