Duren vs Williams, who has the most potential?

In the second of a three-part episode, Chase and James rank their top five centers and have a long debate on Duren vs Williams.

Prospects Discussed: Christian Koloko, Jalen Duren, Mark Williams, E.J. Liddell, Chet Holmgren

