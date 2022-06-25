Exclusive Interview with Hornets Draft Pick Bryce McGowens

With the 40th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets stuck to Carolina roots by selecting Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens, a native of Pendleton, South Carolina.

In just one year at Nebraska, McGowens led the Cornhuskers in scoring averaging 16.8 points per game, good enough for the 9th-highest total in the Big Ten Conference.

Many around the league felt that there was a shot that McGowens could sneak into the back half of the first round, including our own James Plowright, who believes McGowens is a home run pick for the Hornets.

Fortunately for the Hornets, McGowens slipped into the second round and as he continued to slide, Charlotte felt the need to make a trade to go up and get him. Although it was a longer wait than anticipated, McGowens is extremely happy with where he landed.

"Waiting until the second round, I felt like everything was in God's hands. Whatever was coming was whatever that He wanted," McGowens said. "But just being able to get drafted to the Charlotte Hornets, it's a great organization with a great group of guys. It's just a blessing playing for a team that believes in you and I'm just ready to work."

During the pre-draft process, McGowens worked out for 14 teams. He never got the sense that the Hornets would be the team to choose him but he felt like he put on a good workout while in Charlotte and knew that they were interested in him.

Not only was GM Mitch Kupchak excited to get McGowens in the teal and purple but so were some of his new teammates.

"They congratulated me and welcomed me to the Charlotte Hornets. I got a text from JT [Thor] welcoming me and I talked to him in the locker room today. It just feels like home, having someone there that wants the best for you."

With the draft now in the past, there won't be much time before McGowens and fellow 2022 draft pick, Mark Williams, head to Las Vegas for Summer League.

"The fact that the process is over and that it's back to square one, back to working and back to striving for your dreams again. It's going to be fun," McGowens said. "I definitely need to continue working on getting stronger. It's 82 games, so it's different. Just need to tighten up every aspect of my game. I've got to get better in every aspect."

Once Summer League wraps up, the rookie guard said that he'll spend a lot of time learning from the face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball.

"Him being an All-Star, having a couple of years under his belt, and knowing how everything goes in the organization. I'm going to be trying to pick his brain as much as possible and just have fun."

McGowens also wanted to part with a message for Hornets fans giving a little insight into who he is and what he will bring to the table.

"I'm a fun guy. Athletic guy that likes to run, likes to dunk, and likes to shoot. I'm looking to bring a scoring spark to the offensive end along with some more swagger to this team than it's already got."

