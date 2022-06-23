Final Mock Draft Projections for the Charlotte Hornets

Mock draft season is officially coming to a close. So with that said, we take one last look at all the mock drafts out there as we are now just hours away from the 2022 NBA Draft getting underway.

Our projections:

No. 13: C Mark Williams (Duke)

I'll be honest, I had Williams going to NY at #11 originally. However, after speaking to Mark a few days ago at his pre-draft press conference and hearing him answer multiple questions about the Hornets I switched it up. It's safe to say Mark didn't do anything to distance himself from the Hornets. Often times players go with, "Wherever I am drafted I'll fit well" and don't answer the question. Mark talked about his workout going well, what he could add to the team, Kupchak winding him up about Duke, and fans wanting him to be there. I've committed to thinking Mark is going to be in Charlotte. I'd even say if the team were to only keep one pick he would still be the lone target. This isn't sourced, just a gut feeling which around draft time can often be wrong.

No. 15: F Tari Eason (LSU)

I still think it's 80% likely they trade one of their picks but if they keep both and take a big at #13, then I think they go for someone with some defensive potential rather than one of the wings. Tari recently told me during a media availability that "My agents have been talking back and forth" with Charlotte and that they have "open lines of communication" with the team. Eason is an extremely functional athlete and has some enticing defensive upside, he's going to need the right coach to get the most out of him in Charlotte... Whoever that might be.

ESPN

No. 13: F Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)

No. 15: C Mark Williams (Duke)

Bleacher Report

No. 13: G/F Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand Breakers)

No. 15: C Mark Williams (Duke)

CBS Sports

No. 13: F Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)

No. 15: C Mark Williams (Duke)

The Athletic

No. 13: G Ochai Agbaji (Kansas)

No. 15 C Mark Williams (Duke)

NBATV:

No. 13: C Mark Williams (Duke)

No. 15: No projection shown

Yahoo! Sports

No. 13: F Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)

No. 15: C Mark Williams (Duke)

