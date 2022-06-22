Grading Each of the Hornets' Past 10 First Round Selections

Looking back before we see who the future of the Hornets is on Thursday.

We are officially one day away from the 2022 NBA Draft where the Charlotte Hornets are scheduled to make selections at No. 13, 15, and 45. Before the future of the Hornets arrives, I thought it would be a perfect time to look back on how the organization has done with first round picks dating back to 2013.

2021 - G James Bouknight, 11th overall

Honestly, I was never sold on James Bouknight so I might be a bit harsh on my grade here but I just don't see him evolving into a regular in the starting lineup. Of those who were selected in the lottery last year, Bouknight played the fewest number of games (31).

Grade: C-

2021 - C Kai Jones, 19th overall

The Hornets acquired Jones via a draft-day trade with the New York Knicks. I know everyone wants to see Jones get an opportunity to start, but I don't see that happening. He's still very raw and has a lot to work on. That said, he's an intriguing prospect that I believe will turn out to have a solid NBA career.

Grade: B+

2020 - G LaMelo Ball, 3rd overall

For the first time in a long time, the Charlotte Hornets are entertaining and competitive. You can thank the Golden State Warriors for that as they passed on Ball to take James Wiseman 2nd overall. At just 20 years old, Ball is already viewed as the face of the franchise and will be one of the league's best players in just a couple of years.

Grade: A+

2019 - F P.J. Washington, 12th overall

Although he's never going to develop into a star in this league, Washington has turned out to be a very good player for the Hornets and now, has some trade value. He's a versatile big that can defend multiple positions and can knock down shots from deep on the other end of the floor. Considering how hit and miss the 2019 draft was, the Hornets got lucky with Washington.

Grade: B+

2018 - F Miles Bridges, 12th overall

The Hornets actually selected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander but made a swap with the Los Angeles Clippers to acquire Miles Bridges. Prior to last year, Bridges felt like he was just going to be a quality role player off the bench. This past season, he kicked it into another gear and is now getting consideration for a max contract. I don't see Bridges being a one-year wonder. This kid likes to work and he's only going to get better. Slam dunk for the Hornets, literally.

Grade: A-

2017 - G Malik Monk, 11th overall

To think Donovan Mitchell went just two picks later has to eat at Hornets fans to this day. Monk has a J.R. Smith vibe to him, but he's not quite as good or consistent. It wasn't that big of a surprise to see the Hornets part ways with him last year.

Grade: D

2016 - G Malachi Richardson, 22nd overall

The Hornets made this pick for the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Marco Belinelli. Belinelli spent parts of two seasons with the Hornets and was a fine bench player, as he was everywhere else he had been. Richardson hasn't been in the league since 2019, so it's safe to say it was an "okay" trade for the Hornets.

Grade: C+

2015 - F Frank Kaminsky, 9th overall

Frank starts with the letter 'F' and that's also the grade the Hornets are receiving for this pick. Myles Turner, Devin Booker, and Terry Rozier all went after Kaminsky. The Hornets could have had Turner from the beginning instead of constantly being in trade rumors for him. But Frank it was.

Grade: F

2014 - F Noah Vonleh, 9th overall

Vonleh only played in 25 games with the Hornets before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers alongside Gerald Henderson in exchange for Nic Batum. No, Batum didn't pan out as everyone had hoped but he was still a decent player for Charlotte. The only reason this isn't an 'F' is due to Vonleh being valuable enough to help bring Batum to the Hornets.

Grade: D

2013 - C Cody Zeller, 4th overall

The 2013 NBA Draft was an absolute crapshoot if we're being honest. No one really came away with a franchise player in the lottery except for Milwaukee taking Giannis and at the time, no one knew that he would turn into the player he is today. Considering how bad the talent pool was that year, Zeller turned out to be an average starter which is better than drafting Anthony Bennett first overall.

Grade: C-

