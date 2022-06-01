All Hornets Draft Show Ep. 2: Matt Pennie Stops by to Discuss Charlotte's Draft Approach

Episode 2 of the All Hornets Draft Show has been released.

Matt Pennie of The Athletic's Game Theory Podcast stops by to chat with Chase and James about the Hornets' approach to the 2022 NBA Draft.

- Where would James Bouknight, Kai Jones and JT Thor go in this year's draft?

- Pennie's thoughts on Ochai Agbaji and Jeremy Sochan

- Wildcard 2nd round prospects Josh Minott and Peyton Watson

- Who Pennie think's Charlotte should take

- Chase's draft wildcard prospects

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.