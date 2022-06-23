'Dream Scenario' for the Hornets in the 2022 NBA Draft

Dear Hornets fan,

Picture yourself sitting on your couch tonight. The dog and the wife trying to out-snore each other. The season doesn’t start for months, but this is your chance to be zeroed in on what brand of disappointment you can expect to endure when the time comes.

You are watching the draft go down, and you think “wow, this is kind of looking good for the Hornets.” But you know better than that. The seeds of doubt you’ve been trained to carry as a Hornets fan start to seep back in. “They’ll find a way to mess this up. My guy will definitely be gone before our pick. This guy who is falling is probably falling for a reason. Oh, they’ll probably just take that guy instead. Typical Hornets.”

But then they get him. THAT guy. The one who is exactly who they need. Exactly who YOU need.

Maybe they made an unexpected trade-up, or maybe they didn’t have to give up any surplus-value and got exactly who you wanted. Maybe they didn’t draft anyone at all, opting to instead trade the picks for a proven veteran who will make a difference from day one. No matter how it happens, you are ecstatic. The foreign euphoria of not just competency, but full-blown excitement you’ve only felt in tiny spurts since the 90s (if you’re even old enough to remember them) is running rampant through your body. You leap into the air, hanging there for longer than physically possible because YOU, dear Hornets fan, now hold the plot armor of being a fan of a successful NBA franchise. This was the move. The move that made the best use of the team’s resources. The move that erases the question marks. The move that puts the team in the driver’s seat to achieve their destiny of being able to proudly lose in the first round of the playoffs next spring, and maybe even make it to the second round in a couple of years if all goes well.

Did that last part feel like a record-scratch moment? You must be new around here.

This is going to be a breakdown of what I would consider to be a dream draft night scenario for the Hornets. There are multiple examples of what could be a dream-like scenario. Maybe Luka Doncic finishes his workout today and calls up Mark Cuban says, “You know, Cubes, I’ve decided I’m never playing basketball again unless I’m wearing a Hornets jersey” and Cuban responds “You got it, man.” Maybe the NBA creates the “Gordon Hayward Rule”, where if a team has a player named Gordon Hayward on their roster, they are allowed to void his contract at any time with absolutely no penalty. Maybe the NBA has been playing an elaborate prank and they will actually announce that the Charlotte Hornets were secretly awarded the 1st overall pick as they deserve.

While there are tons of possible dream scenarios-some more realistic than others- I’m going to try to hone in on the more realistic side of it all. To do that though, I’ll need to explain where the team is at heading into draft night.

On April 13th, the Charlotte Hornets were blown out by the in an elimination play-in game for the second year in a row. The 132-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks was actually a wider margin of defeat than the 144-117 disappointment to the Indiana Pacers the year prior. The team looked flat, overmatched, and generally unprepared for what was the most important- and ultimately the last game of the James Borrego era.

General Manager Mitch Kupchak made it clear that three consecutive seasons of improved winning totals was not enough for the Charlotte brass when he fired James Borrego the following week. The decision-makers felt this should have been a playoff team. LaMelo Ball was named to his first all-star game, Miles Bridges was in the conversation for the Most Improved Player award, and there was a swagger to this team that has eluded fans since the 90s iterations. In their eyes, it is time for the Hornets to participate in playoff basketball for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

For about a week, player-development extraordinaire Kenny Atkinson was slated to take over as head coach. Atkinson has made a name for himself with his ability to get the most out of his players after an impressive run with an undermanned Brooklyn team. The defensive coaching prowess Atkinson brings to the table would have also been a welcome change of pace from the matador-style defense the Hornets sported under Borrego. This dream came to a halt after Atkinson got a championship, a change of heart, and according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer an inability “to come to financial agreements for his new assistants.” So how does a team without a head coach and an average player age of 24.3 years old from last season retool and progress? They knock the draft out of the park.

Draft picks in the Kupchak era have been relatively unimpactful, obviously other than LaMelo Ball. Last year's first-rounders, James Bouknight and Kai Jones were non-factors on the team trying to find themselves back to post-season basketball. If the Hornets are going to surpass what they were able to accomplish under Borrego, Kupchak is going to need to retool efficiently and effectively.

Now everyone has their opinions of what the Hornets should do on draft night, armed with the 13th, 15th, and 45th overall picks. There are lots of options in a draft where many teams appear to be open to moving up or down and you have two picks smack dab in the middle of the first round. Let’s lay out the needs of the Hornets to get a better idea of what we’re working with:

An Interior Presence

The Hornets couldn’t stop any offense with a pulse last season. A big reason why was the lack of talent at the center position. Mason Plumlee did what Mason Plumlee does, which is play like the basketball equivalent of ginger ale in a world of cherry colas. He still has a year left on his deal, but chances are the Hornets are looking for a change. Montrezl Harrell, who the team traded for mid-season, didn’t bring an ounce of defense to the floor and is now a free agent. Nick Richards only saw 7 minutes per game despite the team's struggles at center, which does not bode well for his future success at cracking the rotation. Rookie Kai Jones flashed some promise with the team’s G-League affiliate in Greensboro, but he was not ready for the big leagues. Getting a big who can make up for the team’s current defensive deficits will be integral to getting back to the playoffs. Jalen Duren from Memphis and Mark Williams from Duke are both players who are predicted to go near the range of the Hornets' two first rounders and would both make a ton of sense for the current roster.

Wing Depth

The Hornets are returning a handful of their wings, including Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre. Restricted free agent Cody Martin and team-optionable Jalen McDaniels are both players the team could elect to bring back as well. Beyond that though, the Hornets have nothing and are in serious need of some help, especially with Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre both being potential trade pieces.

Some of the strongest wings in the class like Shaedon Sharpe, Keegan Murray, and Benedict Mathurin will be gone before either of the Hornets' picks, but sharpshooter A.J. Griffin, the hybrid Tari Eason, or potential impact defenders like Jeremy Sochan or Malaki Branham all would find a welcome place in Charlotte. Ochai Agbaji is another player that fits Jordan’s usual M.O. of preferring older draftees.

Backup Point Guard

LaMelo is cemented as the point guard of the future, and Terry Rozier has plenty of ball left in him if he isn’t traded, but the Hornets could use a guy off the bench who can give them a break while keeping the offense flowing. I predict that this is a spot they will fill in free agency, but if they were to fill it on draft night, there would probably need to be some trades involved because there aren’t many suitable point guards in the team’s current draft range. TyTy Washington and Kennedy Chandler are two guards to keep in mind if the Hornets find themselves drafting later in the first round.

My Dream Scenario

In my dream scenario, the Hornets find their center of the future, a high-upside rookie with some grit, and a veteran point guard to spell LaMelo all by the midway point in the first round. Here are my three steps on how they do it:

1.) Trade for Myles Turner

Send: Gordon Hayward, #15 overall, and a 2024 2nd round pick (via Boston)

Receive: Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell

Trade talks surrounding Turner to the Hornets might precede sliced bread, but now would be a time that makes sense for both teams to get the deal done. Turner is on an expiring deal and Indiana could be motivated to move the 7-year vet as an attempt to play for the future and open up minutes for some of their younger bigs. T.J. McConnell is owed a respectable 8mi/year for the next three years and doesn’t fit a rebuilding timeline. In return, they get a 1st round pick in the mid-teens that could be valuable for their potential rebuilding efforts, and a guy who is sure to be a fan favorite in Indiana in Gordon Hayward. President of Basketball Operations for the Pacers, Kevin Pritchard, has stated that they are interested in adding another first rounder and would be willing to take on a contract to do so. Is Hayward + 15 the package to get a deal done involving Turner? It could be.

2.) Draft Jeremy Sochan at #13

I love Sochan. If you read my article on potential Hornets draft targets, you know he’s my preferred pick. He is a tenacious, calculated, and fluid defender both on and off-ball, and has a lot of potential on offense as a screener and slasher. If he figures out his shot at the next level, you’re looking at potentially the next Draymond Green-type player that every team wants. If he doesn’t figure out his shot, he’s still a guy who can play meaningful minutes right out the gate. It feels like there’s maybe a 30% chance Sochan is available at 13th overall, but if he is the Hornets should sprint to the podium.

3.) Trade up from #45 and draft Wendell Moore Jr.

Now we get a little greedy. Moore took some time to find his footing at Duke, but he’s really come into his own. He is a smart player with a lot of tools on the wing to add some great depth to the team. It also doesn’t hurt that he is about as switchable of a body as you’re going to find at that point in the draft. He’ll likely be a late first/early second round pick, so it will likely take another deal to get it done. I’d be willing to package P.J. Washington + 45 for a pick that ensures the Hornets Moore + a future 2nd.

In all, this would leave the Hornets with the center they desperately need in Turner, a savvy veteran point guard to come off the bench in T.J. McConnell, and two versatile rookies ready to contribute to playoff-worthy basketball in Sochan & Moore, all while shedding the Hayward contract. These roster moves would put Charlotte in a clear position to play respectable and exciting basketball for years to come. Will any of these things happen? I’d bet against it. If they were easy and likely moves, dream scenarios would be even more demanding. The moves are plausible though, and Kupchak has shown an obvious willingness to wheel and deal on draft night.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Ian Black at @ian_black14