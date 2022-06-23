Skip to main content

Hornets & Heartbreak: Final Draft Preview

A new episode of Hornets & Heartbreak has been released.

Mark and Tim discuss the ten most likely prospects for the Hornets to draft at 13 and 15 tomorrow night. Both share their power rankings of these players and take turns choosing one to discuss based on their rankings.

Prospects discussed include:

Tari Eason, AJ Griffin, Mark Williams, Jalen Duren, Ousmane Dieng, Johnny Davis, Malaki Branham, Jalen Williams, Jeremy Sochan, and Ochai Agbaji.

