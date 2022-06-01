Skip to main content

Hornets Hold Second Round of Pre-Draft Workouts

The draft process is starting to pick up as the Hornets begin workouts.

Wednesday morning, the Charlotte Hornets held their second round of pre-draft workouts in which six prospects participated.

Those who were in attendance include Jean Montero (Overtime Elite), James Akinjo (Baylor), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Trevor Keels (Duke), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), and Luka Brajkovic (Davidson).

Last week, the Hornets hosted Rasir Bolton (Gonzaga), Terquavion Smith (NC State), Marcus Weathers (SMU), Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu (UT-Arlington), Isaiah Whaley (UConn), Tari Eason (LSU)

