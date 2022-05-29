Hornets Host Six Prospects for Pre-Draft Workouts

The draft process is starting to pick up as the Hornets begin workouts.

The Charlotte Hornets are holding draft workouts and have six prospects in the building today that will be participating.

G Rasir Bolton - Gonzaga

Bolton got his start at Iowa State before transferring to Gonzaga this past season. In his lone season in Spokane, Bolton averaged 11.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 46% from three-point range.

G Terquavion Smith - North Carolina State

Smith, a one-and-done at NC State, was ranked as one of the nation's top guards in the 2021 recruiting class. Smith was second on the team in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game.

F Marcus Weathers - SMU

Weathers has some versatility to him as a guard or wing but fits more naturally as a three. He's played a ton of basketball, appearing in 114 games throughout his college career. A strong, downhill player that is active on the glass.

F Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu - UT-Arlington

Akobundu-Ehiogu is a guy that would be considered a bit of a project. He only averaged 21 minutes per game across two seasons at the college level. The Nigerian native has raw talent and ability but could be a decent role player down the line.

F Isaiah Whaley - UConn

Another experienced player that saw action in 138 games over the course of the past five seasons. Whaley, a native of Gastonia, North Carolina, is a solid all-around player. Doesn't do many things great, but does a lot of things good. Low-ceiling, but has the makeup to be a consistent player in the league.

F Tari Eason - LSU

After playing one year at Cincinnati, Eason transferred to LSU and put himself on the map by averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Eason has the ability to step out and shoot the three-ball as well, shooting at a 36% clip this past season. Surefire first-round pick, potentially lottery selection.

