Hornets 'Intrigued' by Young Guard in a Trade-Up Scenario

This move could be risky, but it could also solidify Charlotte's backcourt for years to come if all goes well.

Currently, the Charlotte Hornets hold the 13th and 15th picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. Many around the league expect Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak to move at least one of those picks, if not both in a trade to either move up in the draft or for a veteran player.

In Jonathan Givony's latest mock draft on ESPN, he threw in an interesting note at the end about a possible move.

"One player who is said to intrigue the Hornets front office in a trade-up scenario (likely involving packaging both draft picks) is Shaedon Sharpe, who surprised many teams by electing to work out for Charlotte."

An answer was never really given on why Sharpe did not play this past year at Kentucky, although it's pretty safe to assume he wanted to prevent the possibility of injury.

A few weeks back, Sharpe spoke with the Charlotte media about not playing and if he will be ready to go this upcoming season.

"I feel like I can compete at the highest level and do really well with these guys in the NBA. Most of the questions that teams have is how will I come out and play? I haven't played in a year, but for me, I don't really feel like it's a big deal because as a basketball player once you start playing and get back into the flow, that stuff doesn't really matter."

