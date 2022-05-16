Hornets NBA Draft Lottery Odds, Projections + More

Despite making the NBA play-in tournament, the Charlotte Hornets will once again partake in the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Hornets actually traded this lottery pick to the New York Knicks in a deal during the draft last year to select Kai Jones in the first round. The Knicks ended up shipping that pick off to Atlanta during the season in exchange for Cam Reddish. Since the Hornets' pick was top 18 protected, they will hold onto their own pick.

Here are some important details to know about the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery:

- Under the new format, the team that finished with the worst record will be guaranteed a top five pick. In the old system, the team with the worst record was guaranteed a top four selection.

- The teams with the three worst records all have a 14% chance of being awarded the No. 1 overall pick. Whereas before, the team with the worst record had a 25% chance which was followed by 19.9% chance and 15.6% chance for the next two teams.

- This will mark the sixth straight year in which the Hornets will be included in the NBA Draft Lottery. The last five selections were Malik Monk (2017, 11th overall), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2018, 11th overall - traded to LAC for Miles Bridges), P.J. Washington (2019, 12th overall), LaMelo Ball (2020, 3rd overall), and James Bouknight (2021, 11th overall).

- If the Lottery goes as projected, the Charlotte Hornets will hold the 13th and 15th picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

- The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery will air on ESPN on Tuesday, May 17th at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Thanks to the Hornets PR team, this chart was included in this year's media draft guide which shows the Hornets' chances of landing each possible pick.

In addition to the lottery pick, the Hornets have another pick slated just outside of the lottery. Last offseason the Hornets, Pelicans, and Grizzlies agreed to a three-team trade that would send Devonte' Graham to New Orleans for forward Wes Iwundu, a future protected first round draft pick and cash considerations. With the pick being top 14 protected, the Pelicans needed to make it out of the play-in tournament and in to the playoffs in order for Charlotte to get that pick this year. After defeating the Spurs and the Clippers, the Pelicans earned the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, thus giving the Hornets two first round picks.

