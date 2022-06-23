Hornets Players that Could Be Most Impacted by the NBA Draft

The wait is over. The NBA Draft is today at 8:00 PM EST and will be televised on ESPN. The Hornets hold two first-round picks (No. 13, No. 15) along with a second round pick (No. 45) in the draft. With the new additions of the incoming draftees, it could potentially impact some of the Hornets players currently on the team. Let's take a look at three Hornets players who I believe could be most impacted by the NBA Draft.

Honorable mentions:

⚪ Nick Richards - Nick Richards was drafted by the Hornets in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft. He has struggled to get minutes throughout his two seasons with the Hornets. If the Hornets draft another young big man, such as Mark Williams or Jalen Duren, it puts a question on Richards' future in Charlotte.

⚪ Jalen McDaniels - Jalen McDaniels was drafted by the Hornets late in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Unlike Richards, Jalen has received solid minutes off the bench in the three years with the team. Jalen has also started 20 games with the Hornets and put up 11.6 points per game; along with 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. McDaniels has a team option this off-season and the Hornets could draft another forward, such as Malaki Branham, Tari Eason, or Jeremy Sochan. Drafting another forward would play a major role if Charlotte would decide to bring McDaniels back or let him walk. Also, rumors of a potential Gordon Hayward trade could give McDaniels a more prominent role if a deal were to get done.

1. LaMelo Ball - You may be asking, how does this impact LaMelo Ball? Well, it actually impacts him a lot. The Hornets must keep their young star happy and this draft is very important in doing so. The Hornets could go many directions in the draft and it's still yet to be determined what the Hornets will actually do. The Hornets could look to trade one or both of their picks to receive experienced players in the league or keep their picks and build more young talent around the roster. Obviously, the team needs more veterans, but they could look to add them in free agency more so than on the night of the draft. Whatever the Hornets do, they must be precise and not mess up the team's future.

2. James Bouknight - It was a surprise last year when James Bouknight fell into the Hornets' hands at Pick 11 in the first round. Surprisingly, that wasn't the only thing that came as a shock last year. Bouknight received limited minutes and only played in 13 games where he had more than 10+ minutes; which is astonishing considering most first round draft picks play a lot more than that in their rookie campaign. Mitch Kupchak described it as a "coach's decision" as the reason that Bouknight and the other rookies didn't play. With James Borrego gone, Bouknight could be in store for more minutes. However, the NBA Draft could change everything for Bouknight, especially if they draft another young guard. A potential guard that the Hornets could be looking at is Shaedon Sharpe out of Kentucky, who is projected to go in the top 10. This could be a potential trade-up option for Charlotte if he were to fall in the draft. Sharpe had a private workout with the Hornets which "surprised many teams" (Draft Express), considering they'd most likely have to trade up to get Sharpe. If the Hornets do in fact draft Sharpe, it could negatively impact Bouknight's minutes and his future with the team.

3. Kai Jones - The Hornets added Kai Jones in the 2021 NBA Draft via a trade with the New York Knicks. He's loved by the fan base and loves the city of Charlotte. Kai spent most of his rookie season in the G-League with the Greensboro Swarm. Kai is what you would call a project player because when the Hornets drafted him he wasn't ready to get NBA minutes. Kai embraced the G-League and developed a lot in Greensboro.

Kai Jones could have a much more prominent role in the Queen City next season. That could change if the Hornets use both of their draft picks on a forward/center. I see Kai Jones as more of a 4 than a 5 so it may not affect him as much. However, the more young guys the Hornets add surrounding his position could make it harder for Jones to crack the rotation. It will be an interesting story to watch if the Hornets will use their draft picks or look to trade them.

Whether the Hornets keep or trade their picks, it will impact some of the Hornets' players currently on the roster. Now, it's time to sit back and watch as "Money Mitch" puts on a show.

