Skip to main content

BREAKING: Hornets Trade Up to Select Bryce McGowens

The Hornets have made a move.

The Charlotte Hornets have traded up to No. 40 in the draft to select Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens.

Charlotte will send two second round picks to Minnesota in the deal.

McGowens is a 6'7", 180-pound guard that led the Cornhuskers in scoring averaging 16.8 points per game this past season. He's not much of a three-point threat as he shot just 27% from beyond the arc. McGowens is a native of Pendleton, South Carolina. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

zoom_0
NBA Draft 2022

WATCH: Mark Williams Talks Being Drafted by the Hornets

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
video2913078031
NBA Draft 2022

WATCH: Mitch Kupchak Discusses Selection of Mark Williams

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17973651_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Initial Thoughts + Grades on the Hornets Selecting Mark Williams in 2022 NBA Draft

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
video2913078031
News

Kupchak Media Availability Post 1st Round Picks

By James Plowright1 hour ago
USATSI_18582444_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Draft C Mark Williams

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_17914778_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Trade Draft Rights to Jalen Duren

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_17913935_168388579_lowres (1)
NBA Draft 2022

BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Draft C Jalen Duren

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
DD8032A5-B3B4-4221-9ED1-BC0FA70F6941
News

Hornets NBA Draft Mailbag Q&A

By Austin Leake6 hours ago