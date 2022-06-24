BREAKING: Hornets Trade Up to Select Bryce McGowens

The Charlotte Hornets have traded up to No. 40 in the draft to select Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens.

Charlotte will send two second round picks to Minnesota in the deal.

McGowens is a 6'7", 180-pound guard that led the Cornhuskers in scoring averaging 16.8 points per game this past season. He's not much of a three-point threat as he shot just 27% from beyond the arc. McGowens is a native of Pendleton, South Carolina.

