How the Charlotte Hornets Will Handle the 2022 NBA Draft

Kenny Atkinson agreed to terms on a contract with the Charlotte Hornets to become the team's next head coach, but over the weekend he pulled the rug out from under the Hornets by backing out of the deal and remaining with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach.

With just days remaining before the 2022 NBA Draft, it's becoming increasingly likely that the Hornets will not have a head coach when they go to make their selections at No. 13 and 15 in the draft. Even if Atkinson had stuck with the Hornets, he would have had little impact on draft night anyway. He's been coaching this whole time and hasn't had anywhere near the time the Hornets scouts and front office has had to evaluate this year's prospects.

This is going to be Mitch Kupchak's draft and that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Kupchak has an eye for talent and since he's been in that seat in Charlotte, the Hornets have done a much better job with the draft, even in the second round. Kupchak knows better than any coach out there what the Hornets need most to be successful. As important as it is to find the next head coach of the team, it might not be priority No. 1 for him considering the draft is in just three days. That is unless he pursues Mike D'Antoni or Terry Stotts again who have already gone through the interview process.

No one has a clue as to what the Hornets will do with their two first round picks. They could trade them to move up in the draft, package them for a veteran player, use one and trade one, or just make both picks.

"We have the 13th, 15th, and the 45th pick in the draft," Kupchak said. "That's not to say we'll use all of those picks in the draft, it's good currency. You can use those picks to make a trade and our roster with our free agents, it's starting to get a little cluttered too. There's a lot that goes into it. Yes, we do want to make a step in the playoffs, hopefully winning a round is realistic and we just have to be careful to not try to push too much and get ourselves in a position where we're not as good as we thought we would be."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.