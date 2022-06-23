How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of the 2022 NBA Draft
Information on how to follow today's NBA Draft.
The 2022 NBA Draft has finally arrived. No more mock projections, speculation about who is going No. 1 overall, who is a first round pick versus who isn't - it all begins tonight. All of the information you need to take in this year's draft can be found below.
TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN
Stream: fuboTV, WatchESPN
Live updates: CLICK HERE FOR LIVE DRAFT TRACKER
Scroll to Continue
Read More
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.