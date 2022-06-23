Skip to main content

How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of the 2022 NBA Draft

Information on how to follow today's NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft has finally arrived. No more mock projections, speculation about who is going No. 1 overall, who is a first round pick versus who isn't - it all begins tonight. All of the information you need to take in this year's draft can be found below.

TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN

Stream: fuboTV, WatchESPN

Live updates: CLICK HERE FOR LIVE DRAFT TRACKER

