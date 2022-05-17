How to Watch the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

Tuesday night, the first 14 picks of the 2022 NBA Draft will be unveiled at the annual Draft Lottery. The Charlotte Hornets have two first round picks in this year's draft, one of which is projected to be the 13th pick in the Lottery.

Information on tonight's event can be found below.

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Chances to be awarded No. 1 overall pick:

Houston, Orlando, Detroit - 14% each

Oklahoma City - 12.5%

Indiana - 10.5%

Portland - 9%

Sacramento - 7.5%

LA Lakers - 6%

San Antonio - 4.5%

Washington - 3%

New York 2%

LA Clippers - 1.5%

Charlotte - 1%

Cleveland - 0.5%

