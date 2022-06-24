Initial Thoughts + Grades on Hornets Selecting Bryce McGowens in 2022 NBA Draft

Ian Black: B

Good size, a wide array of dribbling moves, and a great feel as a scorer. 17 ppg as a freshman is nothing to scoff at. He struggled against the better teams on his schedule at Nebraska when exposed to higher-end talent. The Hornets needed wing depth and he fills that role. He’s going to need to bulk up and show an aptitude for a more well-rounded game to crack the rotation.

Eric Barnes: B+

6’7" guard with big upside. A bucket getter. With his height, he can grow into a good defender in due time. Tight handle, and maybe he can serve as a backup PG down the road. Needs to improve playmaking, scoring efficiency, and defense. A long-term bet.

James Plowright: A-

I had him 28th on my board. Has a good first step and creative dribbler. Loves getting into the lane and drawing contact. Has some great combination dribbles to get into stepbacks, but needs to improve his efficiency, and learn how to fit into a team system. It was difficult to judge McGowens in the Nebraska system where he was surrounded by poorly talented teammates.

