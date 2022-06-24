Initial Thoughts + Grades on the Hornets Selecting Mark Williams in 2022 NBA Draft

Ian Black: A-

Mark Williams immediately fills a glaring hole on the Hornets roster. The ability to anchor a defense’s back line will be felt from day one. He isn’t super switchable on defense, so to really find value in this pick Williams will need to continue to develop the soft touch he flashed at Duke. Either way, expect him to play early and often with the team’s current big-man situation.

Israel Omondi

Mark Williams is a great pick for Charlotte at 15. He fits holes that Charlotte has on their roster such as rim protection. Williams is arguably the best rim protector in this draft class and can help Charlotte build a defensive identity that they were missing. An immediate lob threat and P&R partner to pair alongside LaMelo Ball for years to come.

Laquan Robinson

I love Mark Williams's ability to play drop defense and his lateral quickness for his size. I am optimistic he will be able to switch on to some perimeter players in short stints eventually. His wingspan and defensive IQ should also be able to help next season. Hopefully, over time his potential he has shown with his shot and flashes of playmaking out the post can round him out into a consistent contributor.

Eric Barnes

The Hornets filled a need that they have had for what feels like a decade. 7’2" center with a 9’9 reach that also shoots close to 75% from the line. He also runs the floor extremely well for a player his size. He is a force in the paint and from day one should provide an instant impact at a position that they have needed for a long time.

Austin Leake: B+

Mark Williams is a perfect fit for the Hornets and provides the Hornets with much-needed shot-blocking. Mark shot a good percentage from the free-throw line (72.7%) and the Hornets believe he’s a better shooter than he gets credit for. Williams also gives the Hornets much-needed rebounding and size which is a huge need for the Hornets. His defensive versatility is not to go unnoticed as he averaged almost three blocks a game at Duke. Overall, the Hornets' pick was solid and gives the Hornets a young center with a lot of potential.

