Jalen Duren Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

Taking a closer look at Jalen Duren out of Memphis.

Jalen Duren

Position: Center

Height: 6'11"

Weight: 250

College: Memphis

Scouting report: Fits the bill of a high-ceiling NBA big. However, he's not fully developed at this time and is still considered a bit raw. Arguably the best rebounder in the draft; a natural at it. Duren should have no trouble averaging 10 rebounds per game at the next level. Solid on the defensive and has a tendency to be a gamechanger at the rim. Offensively, still has some room to grow, but the potential is there.

Fit with the Hornets: Duren would compete right away for some serious minutes, although I do not believe he would be in the starting lineup to begin his career. The hope would be that over time, he could develop into that solid two-way center that makes an impact on both ends of the floor. Depending on who the other bigs are on the roster, Duren could slide into a starting role toward the back half of his rookie campaign.

Draft projection: Earlier on in the draft process, there was some thought that Duren could go as high as No. 7. Now, many believe his range is somewhere between 10-14. If the Hornets fall in love with Duren throughout the draft process, they may consider trading up to select him instead of hoping that he falls to their first pick at No. 13.

