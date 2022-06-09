Jeremy Sochan Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

Jeremy Sochan

Position: Forward

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 230

College: Baylor

Scouting report: Not much of a threat from deep (29% 3FG), but could grow into a mid-30s percentage guy if he puts in the work. Scores the ball down low efficiently and can absorb contact during his shot attempts in the paint. Plays with a ton of energy and passion on both ends of the floor. Does all of the dirty work that doesn't necessarily show up in the stat sheet - glue guy. An athletic forward, but needs to improve lateral mobility to prevent guards from blowing by him with ease.

Fit with the Hornets: The Hornets could use a guy like Sochan to improve their efforts on the defensive end. Although he's not an elite defender, he works hard on that end and doesn't give up many easy looks. He could essentially fill the role of Montrezl Harrell of being that energy guy off the bench. Obviously, his low post scoring isn't as strong as Harrell's but it's good enough. Also, he wouldn't be playing the five, he's more of a four who can play the three too.

Draft projection: Sochan could go as high as No. 10, but seems more likely that he'll go somewhere between picks 12-17. Teams know they aren't getting a generational player in Sochan, but they do see the value of drafting him this high as a key role player.

