Malaki Branham Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

Malaki Branham

Position: Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 180

College: Ohio State

Scouting report: For as good as he shoots it, Branham doesn't shoot the three-ball very much averaging just 2.7 attempts per game. Would like to see him hoist it up from deep more often. Can create his own shot and handles it pretty well for an off-ball guard but can get a little sloppy passing the ball from time to time. Not much of a defender, but I don't see a reason why he couldn't be solid on that end of the floor.

Fit with the Hornets: If the Hornets are a little unsure about James Bouknight, selecting Malaki Branham would make a lot of sense. He's a much better shooter coming out of college and doesn't have the maturity issues that Bouknight had. Long-term, this could be a replacement for Terry Rozier if he hits his ceiling.

Draft projection: Top 15. I know many believe he's going to fall and go somewhere between 16-20, but I don't get that feeling at all. There will be a handful of teams that are going to fall in love with him and won't pass on him.

