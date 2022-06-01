NC State Guard Terquavion Smith Makes Decision on 2022 NBA Draft

After testing out the NBA draft waters, North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith has decided to withdraw his name from the 2022 NBA Draft and return to school for his sophomore season.

In a text to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Smith laid out the reasoning behind his decision.

"I have to be honest and admit money has never been at the center of my thoughts," he said. "My agent explained to me that teams as high as the late teens, through the rest of the first round, all have me ranked as a first-round talent. It's exciting to hear that. But I told him I have more work to do. I like school and my college in particular. Remember, my last two years have been so strange, thanks to the pandemic. I just want one more season to get everything right and just be a college student."

Smith recently participated in a pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets and told me, "This whole experience has been great for me. I'm a willing learner. Going back to college, I feel like my shot selection will be better, the ball will be in my hands being the lead guard and getting everybody in their positions. Going through this process and working out for teams, I've got a taste of the league and how they work hard."

Smith was considered by many as a first-round pick, so by returning to school for at least one more year, he could raise his stock to be a potential lottery pick in 2023. As a true freshman, Smith was second on the team in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.