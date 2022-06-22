Seven Prospects the Hornets Will be Considering on Draft Night

The NBA draft is almost upon us.

In just a little under 36 hours, the Hornets will be among the NBA teams trying to pour into their future through the draft. Holding the two first-rounders (13th and 15th overall) and one second-rounder (45th overall), the Hornets have some tools to add to a team that got ran out of the building in the play-in tournament.

It remains to be seen who will be at the coaching helm of a young Hornets squad looking to make the leap to playoff success, so it will be up to GM Mitch Kupchak to figure out what the best direction is on draft night.

Here are some players Charlotte could be interested in bringing to the fold:

Probably not available, but pounce if they are:

Shaedon Sharpe, Wing, Kentucky

Standing 6’6” with a nearly 7’ wingspan, Sharpe is an explosive scorer with a whole lot of questions from front offices. After reclassifying from the 2023 class, and subsequently deciding to sit out the season to prepare for the draft, Sharpe finds himself in a precarious situation.

He plays above the rim, boasts a wide array of dribbling options, and projects to be a consistent deep threat at the next level. His lack of experience shows up in his shot selection and decision making, and he has virtually no viable reps after being a late bloomer in high school. The All-NBA upside will be screaming at teams, but there will need to be lots of refinements to his game and time to get there. The Hornets, like most teams, should be very interested in what he can bring to the table. Sharpe’s tools remind me of a raw Paul George.

Dyson Daniels, Guard, G League Ignite

Much like his fellow countryman Josh Giddey, Daniels is a cerebral player who can control an offense at an impressive level for his age. For what he lacks in explosiveness, he makes up with wonderful pace and veteran-like decision making. Daniels makes the game a breeze for his teammates, providing crisp passes and an ability to dominate the pick-and-roll. His size and passing would be a lot of fun next to LaMelo in the backcourt.

The big decider on how far Daniels will go is his jump shot. Converting only 31% of his catch-and-shoot opportunities, teams will go under screens and making him prove them wrong early and often. Without a quick first step, this could be a major hurdle in Daniels’ development. Daniels reminds me of a 6’6” guard version of Kyle Anderson.

Jeremy Sochan, Wing/Forward, Baylor

Relative to players we can reasonably project to be available for the Hornets, Sochan is my pick for who the team should take on draft night. Standing at 6’9” with over a 7’ wingspan, Sochan is the best non-center defensive prospect in this class. He’s got good-not-great explosiveness, but his coordination and fluidity in moving his body is outstanding. He’s a smart, disruptive, and switchable defender- the exact formula for playoff success on defense these days.

On offense, Sochan has a great base for growth. He finishes well, and again makes up for that missing edge in explosiveness with an ability to make great decisions with the ball. He can perform as either a ball-handler or screener in the pick and roll.

The big wart for Sochan is his shooting. His catch-and-shoot numbers weren’t great in limited attempts, and he has a hitch in his shot that will need to be addressed. That being said, his form and isn’t completely broken, and he has enough touch in his game that it isn’t too farfetched to see him becoming a reasonably effective shooter in the future. Everyone has wanted the next Draymond Green for years, Sochan could be that guy.

Likely in range at #13 & #15:

Tari Eason, Forward, LSU

Eason is a one of those guys that looks like he was made in a lab to give the opponents nightmares. He stands 6’8”, 220 lbs with almost a 9’ standing reach and Hamburger Helper glove-sized hands. He is all go, all motor, all the time. He will make defensive plays that few other guys in the league have the ability to even attempt. Being able to feasibly guard all five positions with his athleticism, Eason is someone who’ll book you a little extra time with the ice bath after the game.

The issue is that the basketball IQ that follows this athleticism is severely lacking. He plays so fast that he makes too many mistakes than necessary. His functional decision making could be a huge hindrance in seeing playing time early in his career. Eason’s shooting is a mixed bag. His motion could be a problem at the NBA level, as it leaves him susceptible to interference from a defender. Reworking his shot might be a worthwhile endeavor from a coaching staff though, as Eason was an 80% foul shooter in college and surprisingly hit 36% of his 3-point attempts. Eason plays with shades of James Johnson.

Jalen Duren, Forward/Center, Memphis

With an NBA-ready body full of strength and athleticism at only 18 years old, Jalen Duran is a player many fans will clamoring for come Thursday night. The team needs a center, and Duren is a tantalizing option.

A vertical menace who averaged 2.1 block per game despite teams doing everything in their power to avoid him on that end, Duren’s impact will instantly be felt as a defensive anchor. He also carries a respectable amount of switchability for his size, an issue that has seen many other centers of a similar mold played off the court during crunch time. That being said, he will definitely have matchups where he will be burned by much quicker players. On offense, he will be a consistent lob threat and would pair very favorably with LaMelo in that regard. With Duren though, that’s about it.

He isn’t the best decision-maker and really struggles to scores in most non-dunking situations. He footwork can be clunky, and he will have less of an athletic edge to rely on as a pro. He will likely have a hard time expanding his game beyond what it already is despite his young age. Centers are necessary, but spending lottery level resources on a DeAndre Jordan type player in 2022 might not be the best use of resources.

Mark Williams, Center, Duke

A behemoth center prospect with a standing reach bested only by Tacko Fall in combine history, Williams is pretty much exactly what you’d expect. He will not be physically bested, and has wonderful rim-protecting instincts. His motor is high and he plays aggressively, but within his limitations. He even has flashed a soft touch at Duke.

The limitations I mentioned are an issue though as it very much a rinse and repeat of the Duren situation. Williams is going to find a hard time seeing the floor in meaningful minutes with his current skill set. What Williams has in a shooting touch edge over Duren is negligible, and he is not a switchable defender. He did play the screen admirably in college, but I don’t know how well he will find similar success at the next level. It is hard to provide value as a center in the modern NBA, but the Hornets would likely have early use for Williams nonetheless.

Ousmane Dieng, Forward, New Zealand

Dieng is 6’10” with some serious playmaking chops. There is a wonderful feel to his game as a dribbler, passer, and shot creator. His size and length allow him to project as a versatile defender. If he could shoot, he would probably be the 4th player off the board on draft night. Therein lies the issue.

Dieng creates some very fluid shots, but still only shot an abysmal 36% from the field and 24% from three. For a player who regularly avoids contact and settles for some difficult shots, Dieng will need to start knocking them down regularly if he is going to make an impact at the next level. Increased efficiency in his game could result in a versatile Brandon Ingram-esque addition next to the Hornets current roster.