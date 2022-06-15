Skip to main content

Shaedon Sharpe Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

Taking a closer look at Shaedon Sharpe out of Kentucky.

Shaedon Sharpe

Position: Guard

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 200

College: Kentucky

Scouting report: Not quite there offensively, but can certainly grow into a No. 2 or No. 3 scoring option at the NBA level. Defensively, he's very well-rounded. Takes pride on that end of the floor and plays aggressively. His size and length give him the ability to block shots and rack up deflections. 

Fit with the Hornets: If Sharpe were to somehow fall to the Hornets at No. 13, it would be interesting to see what they would do. He's an extremely talented player, but I don't get the sense that Charlotte wants to take on another project at this time and that's exactly what he would be. 

Draft projection: With all of the uncertainty about his game, there is a feeling that Sharpe could slide not only out of the top five but possibly out of the top ten. I don't see that happening as someone within those first ten picks is going to roll the dice with a player of his caliber. 

