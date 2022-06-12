Tari Eason Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

Tari Eason

Position: Forward

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 215

College: LSU

Scouting report: An athletic four who can guard the five if needed. Although he averaged 16+ points per game as a sophomore, Eason doesn't have the feel of a consistent scoring forward. Has to get a little more creative with his moves in the post and not force shots that just simply aren't there. Definitely NBA-ready and should be in a team's rotation as a rookie.

Fit with the Hornets: Should the Hornets draft Eason, it probably means they traded P.J. Washington or have plans of not extending him past his rookie deal. Eason and Washington have similar strengths and weaknesses. They're both athletic bigs who can score in the post and outside, however, neither are consistent enough at either level.

Draft projection: Eason's transfer from Cincinnati to LSU paid off big as it now has him as a projected top 15-20 pick in this year's draft. The Hornets could take him at 15, but personally, I don't see the fit as much as others do.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.