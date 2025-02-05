1-on-1 with Hornets two-way rookie KJ Simpson
Prior to Wednesday night's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, I was able to catch up with Charlotte Hornets rookie guard.
Q: How would you describe your rookie season so far?
A: Definitely eventful. It’s been a lot of learning, a lot of experience. Obviously you come into the NBA as a rookie you always want to play right away, but just like going down to the G League, playing games, and then coming back up, playing games, and obviously guys going down and having to stay ready and get in the game. It's been crazy, but it's been like everything you kind of dreamed of. I'm kind of trying to still understand this is my rookie year, enjoy it and take it all in, and just learn as much as I can, but it's been great.
Q: You mentioned spending time with the Greensboro Swarm and then coming up here to the Hornets when your number and name is called. How do you embrace that role?
A: I know it could be worse. I know the drive could be a lot longer, you know, things like that. Just understanding and not taking things for granted opportunities like that. They don't just go to anybody and that's all it is for me. When I go down to the G League, that's just an opportunity for me to get better, play, and just build confidence so when I get called back up I'm ready to go and instead of just sitting on the bench and that's kind of the relationship that I've kind of built with it. Great coaching staff, great, great teammates down in the G League as well. Even here, my teammates here and coaches, they all gimme confidence. They all text me when I'm down there like good luck we will be watching things like that. It just gives me confidence when I go down there and then get reps and be able to play a significant amount of minutes and then when my name is called be ready when I come up.
Q: When you think about the Swarm specifically, how has it helped improve your game this year?
A: A lot. I mean obviously we run kind of the same system that we do here down there, so it helps me get the reps for it. Then building confidence, Coach DJ Bakker down there, he's an excellent coach. He's high energy and that's kind of something that all the coaches kind of share resemblance in. They're all high energy and I really enjoy that because it motivates players to want to play for coaches like that. So when I go down there, like I said, it just helps me get better honestly and play mistake-free and be able to go out there and learn and understand this rookie year you're gonna make mistakes but just learn from those mistakes and just continue to grow from experience.
Q: When you look at the number of players that spend time with the Swarm, you, Isaiah, Tidjane, Moussa, the list goes on and on and then you guys get to come here and get a chance to play together. What is that time with the Swarm doing for you guys? How is it allowing things to translate here with the Hornets?
A: It helps build relationships when you kind of go down together and then you play a couple games in the G League and then you get called back up together and now you start building confidence with each other rather than just yourself. That's everything. It helps the team bonding and it helps us stay together in a sense. Honestly, it's kind of special at the same time because you're both trying to get better and you're both getting the reps to get better and so when you're able to go down together or in threes and then come back up at different times, things like that it just helps build confidence.
Q: Your tenacity and playing with a chip on your shoulder were two things that were mentioned by the Hornets Front Office and Coach Lee. Where does that mindset come from and where does that tenacity come from?
A: I get that from my dad and my mom, but that's just been instilled since I was young. Ever since I was young I did an untraditional route. I didn't just go to the big-name schools. I kind of paved my own path and was more under the radar, always labeled as an underdog. So when you have that type of situation everywhere you go, no matter what you do, where you feel like no matter how much success I have there's always gonna be somebody talking bad or having their negative opinions like that just makes you want to play with the chip on your shoulder. That's kind of the mentality and personality I've built. I'm a joyful person to be around, but when in between those lines I'm trying to prove everybody wrong and that's just been built up from all my life, all the experiences I've had from middle school to high school, to college, to even now trying to pave my way and being a rookie in the NBA. I’m just trying to establish myself and just continue to prove people wrong.
Q: Something you mentioned at camp was you wanted to improve daily on and off the court. How do you feel like you've done that so far this season?
A: I feel like that's something I've bought into a lot, whether learning from a bad game or learning from a great game, taking whatever I got from that game and getting better every single day. Even after the tough losses we have, we all share the same mindset of coming in the next day with the same joyful spirit of there's another day to get better. I like to tell myself just 1%, if you get 1% better every day then you're doing something, you're making a commitment. That was just my goal. Obviously you have so many goals coming in as a rookie, individual goals, team goals, but my main thing was I wanted to kind of pin everything in one and just try to get better and just label everything under that. I think I've been doing a great job of it.
Q: Is there a player when you come here to be with the Hornets, is there a player that you're kind of leaning on or anyone that's mentoring you?
A: There's a couple. Josh Green. We get labeled as brothers, you know? I always get called Josh, he gets called KJ and it's fun but we kind of like it. It stuck since the moment he touched down and so we kind of just bought into it and that's kind of like my big brother. I go to him for advice always and he always, even when I'm in the G league, he's sending me messages, texting me, making sure my spirits are high and I'm still getting better down there. Tre Mann is also another one I said that I think at training camp. He's just been a great person, a great role model. I like to pick the brains of the older guys. Obviously, Taj Gibson. You always gotta ask Unc for advice, always. Honestly this whole team: Miles, Brandon, even Nick Smith, Cody, Moussa. Everybody on this team. They've all bought in and shared a little bit of advice for me as a rookie and they all gimme me confidence. So that's why when I go out there I kind of like to play mistake-free no matter if I do make mistakes, they give me the confidence to go out there and if I miss a shot it doesn't matter I know they have my back.
Q: You feel like that confidence comes from your teammates?
A: Yeah, teammates, coaching staff, trainers, everybody here. I mean we all buy into the next play mentality. That mindset has been something that's been preached since training camp, honestly since Summer League. Everybody here, they all give me confidence. We all joke around with one another, but I really feel like this is like a home for me and I really enjoy it here. I really enjoy the people I'm with and the teammates I have, the coaches I have and that's what helps me go to battle. I can go to war with them any day.
Q: What can you say about Coach Lee and the advice he's given you when you're here with the team?
A: He honestly keeps it real simple. He tries to help me because obviously when you're a rookie your mind races, you want to do so good, you want to be perfect. He just keeps it simple. It's just go out there and play hard, just play defense hard, be a pest, push the pace, find open guys and attack, be aggressive and just go play free. Play like KJ Simpson. Don't doubt, don't worry about making a mistake here and there. That's why I think every single game I'm starting to get more and more confidence and more and more comfortable with the opportunity that I'm getting with guys being out. He's put me in that position to just go out there and not worry, just play.
Q: What does it mean when mom and dad get to come watch you suit up and take the court for an NBA game?
A: It's crazy because they've sacrificed everything for me to get here so every single time they come down it is still surreal. We still sit back at the apartment like dang, you're in the NBA. You gotta make sure you enjoy this. This is what we've dreamt and that's why when I got drafted I didn't say like, I made it, but we all made it because it took so much for me to get here and I wouldn't be here without them. How ironic one of my best games was the first time they were both here together. I knew it was going to happen too. I knew I was just waiting for them to get here. It's just special to share this with them and however long my NBA career is hopefully it’s a long one. I just embrace it and take it and share it with them.
Q: Final question: The Hornets face the Bucks tonight. How are you preparing for that matchup?
A: Just watching film, understanding the key points that we just took away from shootaround and just translating into the game later. I mean, it's that simple, but obviously the Bucks, they're great, great talent. They got some superstars on their team and they got a great coaching staff. It's a great team. It's going to be a challenge for us. We've been hit with some injuries, but you're never gonna label that as an excuse. Anybody can get it done and so we're going to go out there and we're just gonna play our hardest and the outcome will be the outcome. As long as we give it our all, I think we'll be satisfied with that, but obviously we want to win, so we're gonna do whatever it takes to get that.
