3 most disappointing Charlotte Hornets players of early 2024-25 NBA season
The Hornets have had rather an up-and-down start to the season, sporting a 4-7 record after three weeks. Losing their past two games to winnable opponents following a two game win streak, is the story of the Hornets season thus far. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the Hornets' players that have disappointed in the 2024-2025 season.
#1 - Mark Williams
Now, some may say it's unfair to put a player that hasn't appeared in a game this season on this list, but honestly when doesn't it become disappointing? Williams hasn't touched the court since December of last season when he suffered a back injury. There was a lot of excitement heading into this season with the potential return of the former Duke big man, but then took a hit when he suffered a foot injury before training camp.
Williams had said the injury was "not too serious," but it's been almost two months since he got injured and he has yet to participate in contact or team drills. So, not only is that concerning, but it's also disappointing, especially because he is a vital piece to the Hornets roster and has proven his worth of being a quality center in the NBA.
#2 - Josh Green
Josh Green was one of the Hornets most underrated pickups of the summer, or so we thought. Green has been disappointing for Charlotte through his nine games played after playing an important role with last season's Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks. Through nine games played, Green has averaged just 4.6 points, 1.6 assists, 1.1 rebounds, and less than 0.5 steals and blocks.
Green has started in eight of those nine games, but his impact hasn't been felt like many people believed it would be. In fact, Green has had two points or less in his last four games and hasn't attempted more than four shots in any of those games. As well, he's most notably known for his defense, but has just one steal across his past four games.
In fairness, Green did miss most of the preseason with an achilles injury, which could be a reason to his slow start, as he's trying to find his role and place with the team. However, with Miles Bridges, Nick Richards, and Mark Williams missing games, it's a crucial time for Green to step up his play. Cody Martin has vastly outplayed Green this season, which could eventually lead to a starting lineup change.
#3 - Vasilije Micic
It's hard not to mention Vasilije Micic when speaking about the disappointing players of the season. Micic was supposed to play a crucial role on this Hornets roster, but in the preseason, the Serbian didn't look anywhere close to the level of player that everyone saw last season.
Not only was the preseason disappointing, but his poor play has bled into the regular season, which ultimately led to him being benched. The 30-year-old's averages in just four games are almost unreadable, as he's averaging just 2.8 points and 1.0 assists, while shooting a not so pretty 17.4% from the field and 12.5% from three.
I don't think too many people would've saw this one coming as he was one of the best players on the Serbian Olympic roster leading the team to a bronze medal alongside Nikola Jokic after impressing in limited action with the Hornets following last season's trade deadline. Ultimately, Micic has went from the Hornets lead backup guard to only receiving mop-up duty.
