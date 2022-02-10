3 Trade Proposals That Make Sense for the Hornets

We are just hours away from the 2022 NBA trade deadline and with the Hornets sitting at 28-28, they could use a little help down the stretch. Below, I came up with three trade proposals that would make sense for the Charlotte Hornets. Some of these deals may require more assets to be involved, but this is what we're going to offer to other teams.

Hornets receive: C Jakob Poeltl

Spurs receive: F P.J. Washington Jr., F J.T. Thor

Analysis: The Hornets need a rim protector and someone who can score it close consistently. Poeltl would make a ton of sense. Now, I'm not sure if P.J. Washington and J.T. Thor would be enough, but this is what I would propose first if I were Mitch Kupchak. San Antonio may want another young player involved in the deal or possibly a draft pick. Depending on the additional player/pick I would try to make this trade work. Poeltl is averaging 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.

Hornets receive: C Myles Turner

Pacers receive: C Mason Plumlee, G James Bouknight, 2023 1st round pick

Analysis: It's starting to sound like Indiana will hold on to Myles Turner after trading Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento in a deal that included Tyrese Haliburton. There are several reports out there stating that Turner likes the idea of playing with Haliburton and with Sabonis out of the picture, it would give him more room to work underneath.

That said, if you are Charlotte, you still have to give them a call, right? I left Gordon Hayward out of this deal mainly because this team just isn't as good without him. We've seen over the last year and a half how important he is. The Hornets have a 11-25 record without him dating back to last season. He's not someone I'd be willing to move.

Mason Plumlee isn't going to be very appealing in this proposed trade, but getting another young guard to pair with Haliburton and a future first should be intriguing. Again, this may cost Charlotte more, but this is what I would start with. Myles Turner would really help the Hornets stretch the floor even more than they do now. Having five guys that can step out and shoot the ball from the perimeter really opens things up. Defensively, he's exactly what the Hornets need - a rim protector.

Hornets receive: C Richaun Holmes

76ers receive: F P.J. Washington, G Ish Smith

Analysis: If the money worked out, the Hornets could probably trade Washington straight up for Holmes. Since it doesn't work out that easy, I threw in Ish Smith in the deal as well. I know it's a little concerning not having a veteran back up point guard, but this will give more of an opportunity for James Bouknight even though he is an off ball guard.

More importantly, the Hornets would be able to get their rim protector and interior scorer while being able to hold onto Mason Plumlee. Plumlee could remain in the starting lineup for a few games until Holmes gets comfortable and then the two could swap roles. So far this season, Holmes is averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and one block per game.

Doing this deal will address a major need without completely mortgaging the future.

