5 Stings - Tidjane Salaun's Switch-ability, Charles Lee's Impatience and Hornets History of Opening Nights
This week's "5 Stings" looks at Tidjane Salaun's impressive defensive versatility, bemoans the lack of Nick Richards appreciation and focuses in on Charles Lee's tough love approach, and much more!
1. Hornets Opening Nights Are ALWAYS Memorable
The Hornets open their 2024-25 season on the road at Houston where they project to be underdogs. Charlotte always find a way to have a memorable opening night filled with drama, just look at the previous six years.
2018 - Kemba Walker 41 points vs Milwaukee in a 1 point loss.
2019 - PJ Washington sets NBA record for most 3s hit on debut (7-11), Hornets beat the Bulls by 1 point.
2020 - Terry Rozier 42 points in a 7pt loss to Cleveland.
2021 - Hornets blow 25 point lead against Indiana but win by 3, Ball has 32.
2022 - Beat San Antonio by 27pts, the largest margin of victory in team history on opening night.
2023 - Hornets win a tight game vs Atlanta 116-110
Will 2024 be able to keep up with the drama?
2. Tidjane Salaun's Defensive Versatility
Tidjane Salaun's three-point shooting has been a big talking point in the preseason, but it's his defense that really stands out to me. He's like a Swiss Army Knife on defense, able to guard players of all positions—guards, wings, and centers—often switching seamlessly within the same play.
Clip 1 - Salaun is left on a defensive island guarding 6'5 wing Desmond Bane, one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. I was in awe watching him fight over a bone crushing screen from Zach Edey, and then use his 7'2 wingspan to contest Bane's shot, forcing a bad miss.
Clip 2 - Salaun is trusted to guard point guard Cam Payne in a 1-point game with 1:30 left to go. Salaun helps at the nail to stop dribble penetration from Kolek, then recovers back out to Payne with a textbook high hand close out. He slides enough with him on the drive to force Payne into a wild turnover.
Clip 3 - After getting a little lost at first, Salaun quickly recognizes that Grizzlies center Jay Huff is free in the lane after Diabate had switched onto Salaun's man. He put a body on him and uses his strong 6'10 frame well, stays vertical and avoids fouling, forcing the miss.
These clips show Salaun's defensive impact across different positions. His combination of IQ, technique and effort in suggest he's much further along defensively than I thought he would be at this stage.
3. Charles Lee Isn't Always "Mr Positive"
So far Charles Lee has been "Mr Positive" when addressing the media, but don't underestimate his ability to hold players accountable. Behind the warm smile, Lee is a fiery competitor who doesn't accept lacklustre effort.
In Clip 1, LaMelo Ball switched off defensively allowing an open corner three. Lee called a timeout immediately and subbed Ball out the game.
In Clip 2, Keyontae Johnson is guarding the ball in transition, making him as Charles Lee calls it the "Most Important Guy" (MIG). Johnson gave up a straight line drive and layup to the basket, you can see Lee on the sideline, arms out and shrugging, as if frustrated with the defensive effort. Despite being only 15 seconds into the 2nd quarter, Lee called another timeout and benched Johnson.
Hornets players YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED, lock in and execute defensively or else...
4. Nick Richards Understated Defensive Impact
Nick Richards' path from a promising second-round pick to a target for blame in Charlotte's struggles is quite strange. I understand that his tendency to commit offensive fouls on moving screens stands out. However, Richards gets more criticism because his mistakes are obvious, while Miles Bridges' missed box outs often go unnoticed.
he Hornets are still small in the frontcourt, but Richards has done a good job protecting the paint this preseason. In the clip above, you can see him challenging shots at the rim without fouling, battling 7'5" Zach Edey for rebounds, and providing valuable rim protection. It’s frustrating that some fans chose to complain about Richards over one moment where he mistimed a block attempt, which shows they aren’t paying enough attention to his wider impact.
Keep in mind Richards is masquerading as a starting center due to Mark Williams' ongoing health issues. He is a back-up, and one of the better ones in the league on a great value contract, hence the continued trade interest.
5. Another Step Closer To Being a "Premier Franchise" In The NBA
This week, details were revealed about Charlotte's new state-of-the-art performance center, which is set to begin construction in 2025. Fans won't likely ever see the first hand impact of the project, but don't underestimate it's importance. For Charlotte to be the "Premier Franchise" that Plotkin and Schnall envision, major facility upgrades are required. I've walked the hallways of Spectrum, seen the practice court, team offices, weight room and came away severely underwhelmed. Compared to other arenas and practice facilities, Charlotte are decades behind.
Facility quality is a hot topic in the league and can significantly influence how players and staff view a franchise, often more so than market size or past winning records.
Charlotte has partnered with Populous, an architecture and design firm known for its innovative sporting venues, to develop the new center. Their impressive portfolio includes the state-of-the-art NFL/EPL stadium for Tottenham Hotspur and the famous Sphere in Las Vegas.